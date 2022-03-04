news, local-news, news, local, subscriber only

Greater Bendigo residents are encouraged to participate by shopping at Liquorland or First Choice Market over the weekend as part of the businesses Drop of Good campaign for this year's Clean Up Australia day. Clean up Australia Day was started over 30 years ago by Ian Kiernan, AO and Kim McKay, AO to clean, fix up and preserve the environment. Shocked and appalled at the rubbish he would find in the ocean as he sailed, Mr Kiernan, AO, came up with a simple solution to a big local problem and organised a successful local event with co-founder Mrs McKay and friends, and the movement grew from there. Clean up Australia day focuses on preventing rubbish entering the environment and removing the rubbish that has accumulated. As part of the Drop of Good campaign, Liquorland and First Choice Liquor Market have teamed up with customers to help keep Australia clean and litter free. From Saturday March 5, to Sunday March 6, 25 cents from every transaction made at Liquorland or First Choice Liquor Market to go toward Clean Up Australia Day. OTHER NEWS: Pig disease outbreak: further detections at Loddon and Campaspe farms "The Drop of Good campaign is very popular with our team members and customers because they know Clean Up Australia's work benefits the entire community," First Choice Liquor Market Bendigo store manager Roslyn Telford said. "Their volunteer workforce protects and preserves special places in Bendigo like Lake Weeroona and we could not be more proud to support that work." The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the environment due to increased use of masks and mask litter. RELATED: Health warning issued for mosquito-borne disease after virus detected in Echuca Cleaning up disposable plastics such as masks, takeaway containers, and cups from public spaces has been a priority for this year's efforts. Funds raised from the campaign will go toward creating and giving out clean up kits for volunteers to clean up their local areas. The clean up kits include biodegradable rubbish and recycling bags, protective gloves, a high-vis vests and sharps containers. MORE NEWS: The 2021 campaign raised more than $125,000 over one weekend in March which supplied clean up kits for almost 1,800 community and school clean up events around the country. "Our customers and team members really support our fundraising for Clean Up Australia because they understand the important work that goes on in their own local communities to clean up and maintain or restore parks, beaches and bushland," Coles general manager (operations) Steve Hugginson said. For more information or to get involved, visit cleanupaustraliaday.org.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

