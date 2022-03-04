NAB League: Bendigo Pioneers focused ahead of Murray Bushrangers rematch

news, local-news,

Bendigo Pioneers girls will have their first rematch of the season this weekend against the Murray Bushrangers. Pioneers started their 2022 campaign against Murray with a 37-point defeat in what was an entertaining spectacle with 20 goals kicked. However, it was the Bushrangers who prevailed 13.10 (88) to 7.9 (51). "The last time we played them in round one, even though we weren't playing at our best by any stretch, we feel we can really turn the tables on them this time," Pioneers head coach Danny O'Bree said. "Murray has good speed and ball winners and we learned a lot from them the first time around and we're certainly looking forward to the challenge of playing them on our terms this weekend." Related: Bendigo Pioneers fall short in NAB League thriller Pioneers head into the game on the back of a 5.6 (36) to 6.5 (41) loss last weekend in round six to the Calder Cannons. "We have taken plenty from our last game, which was a narrow loss in the end, but we didn't play four full quarters of good football," O' Bree said. "There's been a few personnel changes in terms of positions. "And after a really good final quarter last week we're quite confident that we can be really competitive this weekend." PIONEERS TEAM: B: S. Demeo, M. Marks, E. Daley HB: O. Di Donato, L. Gregor, L. Painter C: E. Everist, S. Orritt, E. Bell HF: L. Keck, T. Williams, J. Cooper F: E. Gilligan, J. Richardson, A. Donnelly FOLL: F. Pearce, D. Ryan. C. Evans INTER: A. Zadow, T. Davidge, S. Cooper, S. Pearce, J. Douglas, M. Elliott EMERG: J. Morrison, N. Peebles, N. Bacon LADDER:

