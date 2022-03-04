LAWN BOWLS: Marron signs on as Golden Square coach for next three seasons

sport, local-sport, lawn, bowls, golden, square, brad, marron, coach, bendigo

BRAD Marron is returning to Bendigo bowls next season to tackle his first coaching assignment having taken on the role with Golden Square. Marron has signed on as coach of Golden Square for the following three seasons. A dual premiership skipper at Bendigo East in 2019 and 2016, Marron is playing this season with MCC in Melbourne's premier league. "Golden Square has offered me a great opportunity to not just coach the top side, but the whole club and that really excited me," Marron said this week. "Coaching is something I've always had a passion for. This has all come about really quickly and it's really exciting." Marron has a connection to Golden Square with his wife, Taylah, a skipper in the midweek pennant division one side, already playing at the club. As far as the weekend pennant premier division team goes, the club has a projected path in place of using this season as a foundation year before being in a position to have a genuine crack at contending for the flag next season. READ MORE - Millerick, Brown crowed champion of champions Golden Square hasn't played in the weekend pennant finals since finishing fourth in 2015-16, with the side to miss out again this season, while the division one midweek pennant team has regularly been among the top contenders for more than a decade. "I've signed for three years, so there's a lot of KPIs that both I and the club have got to meet," Marron said. "As a club we have a direction where we want to be in the next two to three years and there are some really exciting opportunities in terms of our clubhouse being renovated ect, so there's a real buzz around the place. "Within two to three years we hope to be one of the powerhouse clubs of the competition." Meanwhile, Golden Square plays away to Bendigo East in Saturday's round 17 of the Bendigo premier division weekend pennant competition. Saturday's games - Bendigo East v Golden Square, Inglewood v Eaglehawk, Moama v Castlemaine, Bendigo v South Bendigo. Kangaroo Flat bye.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G3M3FqVFYHjdnjXX9zgHHX/c307d402-791e-4d1b-8985-9f7cc22bcdfd.jpg/r1155_384_3097_1481_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg