Services back up and running after coaches replaced trains between Kyneton and Bendigo
2.30pm
A V/Line spokesperson said no staff or passengers on the train suffered injuries in this morning's incident.
About 40 passengers were onboard the train when it struck a person near Castlemaine on Friday morning.
V/Line crews worked with emergency services to detrain the passengers safely so that they could continue their journey on coaches.
The scene has now been cleared.
"We thank passengers for their patience this morning as we worked to get them to their destination as quickly and safely as possible following an incident near Castlemaine," the V/Line spokesperson said.
2pm
Officials have confirmed train services have resumed between Kyneton and Bendigo.
V/line said passengers can still expect minor delays due to track congestion.
The following services changes will remain in place:
- The 12.19pm Epsom - Southern Cross service - passengers can board a replacement coach between Bendigo and Kyneton then board the next train service through to Southern Cross to complete their journey. Passenegers travelling from Epsom can call 1800 800 008 for alternative travel options.
- The 1.37pm Swan Hill - Southern Cross service - passengers can board a replacement coach between Swan Hill and Bendigo, then board the next train service through to Southern Cross to complete their journey.
11.20am
Coaches are expected to replace trains between Kyneton and Bendigo until about 2pm.
An update from V/Line through their website said coaches have been dispatched to Kyneton and Castlemaine will arrive within an hour.
"We anticipate coaches to be in operation until (about 2pm) with an extended journey time of up to 60 minutes," the update reads. "Emergency services are currently onsite."
The 9.05am Bendigo to Southern Cross, the 10.06am Epsom to Southern Cross and the 12.06pm Bendigo to Southern Cross services will terminate at Kyneton with coaches taking passengers to Southern Cross.
The 7.39am Southern Cross to Swan Hill service will terminate at Castlemaine. Passengers travelling between Castlemaine and Southern Cross can board coaches to complete their journey
The 11.06am Southern Cross to Eaglehawk service will not run. Passengers can board a metropolitan service to Sunbury, then connect with coaches between Sunbury and Bendigo.
Services from Southern Cross include the 10.21am to Epsom, the 11.28am to Bendigo, the 12.19pm to Epsom and the 1.22pm to Eaglehawk will originate from Kyneton with passengers travelling between Southern Cross and Kyneton using coaches.
The 6.56am Southern Cross to Swan Hill service will terminate and Castlemaine with passengers travelling to Swan Hill boarding coaches at Castlemaine to complete their journey:
The 12.19pm Southern Cross to Epsom and the 1.37pm Souther Cross to Swan Hill services have been cancelled.
10.45am
Victoria Police has confirmed the incident on a train line near Castlemaine has resulted in the death of a woman.
It is not being treated as suspicious.
"Police will prepare a report for the Coroner following the death of a woman in the vicinity of Castlemaine Railway Station on March 4," a police spokesperson said.
If you or someone you know needs support, contact:
- Lifeline 13 11 14
- Talk it Out, 1300 022 946, talkitoutmurray.org.au
- BeyondBlue on 1300 22 4636 or beyondblue.org.au
- Headspace Bendigo, 5406 1400, headspace.org.au/
- If life is in danger call Triple Zero (000).
If you are looking for a mental health service, visit betterhealth.vic.gov.auIf life is in danger, phone Triple Zero (000).
Earlier
Coaches are replacing trains between Kyneton and Bendigo following an incident this morning.
V/Line Bendigo took to social media saying an alternate travel plan was being worked out.
"We are assessing the situation and will advise when trains will resume," the post said.
More to come.
