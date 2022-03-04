news, local-news,

2.30pm A V/Line spokesperson said no staff or passengers on the train suffered injuries in this morning's incident. About 40 passengers were onboard the train when it struck a person near Castlemaine on Friday morning. V/Line crews worked with emergency services to detrain the passengers safely so that they could continue their journey on coaches. The scene has now been cleared. "We thank passengers for their patience this morning as we worked to get them to their destination as quickly and safely as possible following an incident near Castlemaine," the V/Line spokesperson said. 2pm Officials have confirmed train services have resumed between Kyneton and Bendigo. V/line said passengers can still expect minor delays due to track congestion. The following services changes will remain in place: 11.20am Coaches are expected to replace trains between Kyneton and Bendigo until about 2pm. An update from V/Line through their website said coaches have been dispatched to Kyneton and Castlemaine will arrive within an hour. "We anticipate coaches to be in operation until (about 2pm) with an extended journey time of up to 60 minutes," the update reads. "Emergency services are currently onsite." The 9.05am Bendigo to Southern Cross, the 10.06am Epsom to Southern Cross and the 12.06pm Bendigo to Southern Cross services will terminate at Kyneton with coaches taking passengers to Southern Cross. The 7.39am Southern Cross to Swan Hill service will terminate at Castlemaine. Passengers travelling between Castlemaine and Southern Cross can board coaches to complete their journey The 11.06am Southern Cross to Eaglehawk service will not run. Passengers can board a metropolitan service to Sunbury, then connect with coaches between Sunbury and Bendigo. Services from Southern Cross include the 10.21am to Epsom, the 11.28am to Bendigo, the 12.19pm to Epsom and the 1.22pm to Eaglehawk will originate from Kyneton with passengers travelling between Southern Cross and Kyneton using coaches. The 6.56am Southern Cross to Swan Hill service will terminate and Castlemaine with passengers travelling to Swan Hill boarding coaches at Castlemaine to complete their journey: The 12.19pm Southern Cross to Epsom and the 1.37pm Souther Cross to Swan Hill services have been cancelled. 10.45am Victoria Police has confirmed the incident on a train line near Castlemaine has resulted in the death of a woman. It is not being treated as suspicious. "Police will prepare a report for the Coroner following the death of a woman in the vicinity of Castlemaine Railway Station on March 4," a police spokesperson said. If you or someone you know needs support, contact: If you are looking for a mental health service, visit betterhealth.vic.gov.auIf life is in danger, phone Triple Zero (000). Earlier Coaches are replacing trains between Kyneton and Bendigo following an incident this morning. V/Line Bendigo took to social media saying an alternate travel plan was being worked out. "We are assessing the situation and will advise when trains will resume," the post said. For the latest up-to-date information check this story for updates, download the V/Line app, follow @vline_bendigo on Twitter or speak to a V/Line team member. More to come.

