NPL: Bendigo City eager to dust off Melbourne Knights

Bendigo City FC juniors return to the field this weekend for round five of the NPL grading matches against Melbourne Knights FC. The under-14 squad heads into the match on Sunday at the Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve on the back of a 2-2 draw last week against Avondale. Meanwhile, the Knights will be ready to rumble after a 4-0 win over Werribee. City FC's under-15 team will look to secure their first win of the season after enduring four consecutive losses - the Knights head into the match with a balanced 2-2 record so far this year. After a commanding 3-1 win last week over Avondale the under-16s will look to continue with strong form against their opponents who have only won one game this season. It's also going to be a solid battle in the under-18 division as City FC is yet to lock in a win yet and will come up against a side that's currently 3-1. Games start 10am Sunday at EHRR.

