Bendigo Ford Fun Run kicks off this weekend

AFTER a three-year hiatus, the Bendigo Ford Fun Run will be back this weekend. The event was cancelled in 2019 due to anti-terrorism costs, including the requirement for expensive bollards and concrete barriers along parts of the course. More news: Driver dies in Heathcote crash overnight The event is being organised by new company Rosalind Events, the brainchild of O'Keefe Challenge organiser Nigel Preston and Bendigo Cycling Classic organiser Geoff O'Sullivan. Mr Preston said the event was all about putting the fun back into fun run. "We want people from across Bendigo and beyond, come out and be part of a community event because it has been a long time since we have done one of those together," he said. "We want people to get their heart rate up, have fun and raise money for the children's ward at Bendigo Health. "It certainly sounds like a great Sunday event to us." Other news: Mr Preston said it was great to be able to hold an event of this size after a tough couple of years. "It's exciting but I am also feeling those pre-event nerves," he said. "It has also been a great project to work on with my partner in crime Geoff. It's been a really great thing to combine forces." The course will start and finish in Bendigo's Rosalind Park. The events include a 1km kids dash, a 5km fun run and walk, a 10km run, a half marathon and a 21.1km four-leg relay. Registrations will remain open until midnight Saturday March 5. Haven't decided on an event yet? Now is your chance, visit bendigofordfunrun.com.au. "We look forward to having an enjoyable day and we welcome everyone to get involved," Mr Preston said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

