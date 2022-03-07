news, local-news,

A TRIBUNAL has blocked the owners of a Newbridge property from keeping greyhounds, despite a claim they had operated there continuously for 15 years. The owners said they had been using the land west of Bendigo greyhound breeding, boarding and training since they bought it in 2002. That stopped in 2018 early in the property owner's dispute with the Loddon Shire over whether keeping the dogs there complied with the council's planning scheme. The property owner took the matter to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal after the council refused to certify animal keeping there in 2020. The property owners argued they had an "existing use right" under a state law that would have allowed them to keep using the land if they could prove continuous use for 15 years. They put forward a host of documents, including a 2002 letter from the council confirming animal keeping could continue, and a statutory declaration from neighbours about continuous use, as well as from a co-owner and several clients over the past decade.. The property owners had used the land for a business until 2005, when it became a hobby and business tax returns stopped being lodged. VCAT found "vast deficiencies" in evidence showing when animals were being kept on the land, and that statutory declarations from neighbours and others were "exceptionally general". The applicants' lawyer accepted that the evidence was "piecemeal" but was the best his clients could obtain. VCAT member Dalia Cook denied them a certificate of compliance, even as she conceded it was a regrettable outcome. "While there is some evidence of the registration of the business and operation of the kennel in the early years, there is a vast deficiency of information indicating that dogs were actually kept at the property on a continual basis between 2005 and 2020, especially after the use changed from a business to a hobby," she said. Ms Cook also dismissed the property owners' argument that VCAT should have looked at the 15 years up to 2018, not 2020, since that was the date that problems with keeping animals at the site were aired. She said that even if VCAT had accepted that argument, the owners would still have faced the same problems with their evidence. Ms Cook noted that the decision would not rule out the council considering the matter again if anyone was to apply for a planning permit, as Loddon Shire would have some discretion in the matter. "If the applicants wish to restart this use on the land, this option may be available to them," she said.

