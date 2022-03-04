WNBL: Melbourne Boomers the next challenge for in-form Spirit

sport, local-sport, Spirit, basketball, Bendigo, WNBL

The Bendigo Spirit have the opportunity to reach a mark the club has not achieved since the 2016-17 season when they tackle the Melbourne Boomers on Sunday. The Spirit haven't won five of six matches in a WNBL home and away season since midway through the 2016-17 season when the team featured club greats Kelsey Griffin and Gabe Richards and Canadian import Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe. The Spirit have produced their best basketball of the season in winning four of their past five games. While Sunday's clash with the Boomers is a step up in class, the Spirit are riding a wave of confidence after they defeated Southside twice in two games in Tasmania in the past week. "We've been going flat out for the past two weeks, so we want the players to freshen up their minds and bodies before Sunday,'' Spirit coach Tracy York said. "This game is another good challemge for us...I'm sure the girls are looking forward to playing one of the best teams in the league." Read more: York talks up Maley's MVP prospects The Spirit and Boomers met twice in the opening three rounds of the WNBL season. The Braves defeated the third-placed Boomers 63-58 in the first match before the Boomers bounced back to win the second encounter 81-56. The Boomers are third on the ladder with a 10-4 record, while the Spirit are sixth with a 5-8 record. Sunday's game at Parkville starts at 3pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

