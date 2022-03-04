news, local-news, Grant, Andy, Pascero, Australian, Guineas, Group 1, Mitiamo, Pinstriped

HE'S enjoyed Group 1 success before in various syndicates and ownership groups, and on Saturday at Flemington, Bendigo's Andy Grant will be chasing some more. The managing director of National Heating and Cooling and 2019 Mitiamo premiership coach is one of a big group of part-owners from First Light Racing with an interest in Australian Guineas contender Pascero. An early $17 chance, the three-year-old colt is trained at Cranbourne by Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young and boasts a pair of wins - both at Sandown - from his three career starts. His Guineas hopes were enhanced last start with a second behind by $8 chance Pinstriped at Flemington in the Group 3 C.S. Hayes Stakes (1400m). Also trained at Cranbourne by Enver Jusufovic, Pinstriped - a gelding - boasts Bendigo connections among his ownership group. Pascero, by leading Australian sire Pierro out of the dam Pass the Parcel, will be stepping up to the mile for the first time in Saturday's $1m Group 1 feature. Grant, who will be at Flemington, is quietly confident of Pascero's chances in a race some are expecting to be fought out between by impressive colts Profondo ($4.20 favourite) and Hitotsu ($4.80). "It's no doubt going to be tough, but he looks to be a nice young colt going places," he said. "I have had quite quite a few horses with mates of mine in First Light Racing and we've had a bit of success. "This is just one they purchased for X-amount of money and they thought it would be a good idea for me to jump in it. "So far, so good. "He was an early up and going-type, but he just had a few injuries during his two-year-old prep - we thought he was a Blue Diamond horse. "Those little injuries put him out for a while, but he's come back in really well." Pascero will be ridden by in-form multiple Group 1-winning jockey Damian Lane. The 28-year-old sits atop the Victorian jockey's premiership this season with 87 winners for $7,836,150 in prize earnings. Lane has kept the winners flowing this week, scoring a double from only three rides at Bendigo on Tuesday, and following up with another double at Sandown on Wednesday. Whether Grant, who led the Superoos to the LVFNL premiership in 2019 alongside co-coach Tyrone Downie, can add to his Group 1 tally remains to be seen. But he feels Pascero, who will jump from barrier seven, has a few things in his favour and at least one potentially against. "We've drawn a good gate and he's trained to peak on Saturday," he said. "But the rain, I don't know. The mum went well in the rain and the dad went well in the rain, but he hasn't run in it, so we don't really know. "And there's obviously a couple of superstars in the race as well, one drawn near the fence and the other drawn wide. "A good run and we will be right in the finish I hope." Unaware of the Bendigo interest in Pinstriped, who relegated his colt into second place in the C.S. Hayes Stakes by only half a length, Grant took the time to wish connections well. "He got us last start, but hopefully we can turn the tables," he said. "He's a really nice hope too." Grant, who has interests in several horses, boasts previous Group 1 success with the likes of Roll the Dice Racing horses Ayrton, Mahrez and Krone. "I have had a good run and have a few other nice ones on the way through at the moment," he said. "I've had a couple who haven't even made out on the track and all those stories, but the last couple of years have been very good to me." "The Guineas would be very nice."

