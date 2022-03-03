news, local-news, news, maldon, streetscape, upgrade, maree edwards, funding, state government

Maldon's renewed streetscape is starting to take shape with new lighting installed and other key parts of the project completed this week. The project is designed to revitalise the town's main street and shopfronts to make it more appealing for locals and visitors, while preserving its gold rush era history. Member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards recently visited Maldon to view the progress of the Streetscape Revitalisation project, supported by a $4.5 million grant from the Building Works package. MORE NEWS: Bendigo Truck Centre wins Hino Dealer of the Year "This project is providing more jobs for the Maldon community, while delivering fantastic streetscape upgrades that will encourage more people to experience the town's rich history," she said. "We're helping our regional economies bounce back bigger and better than ever, funding projects like this one that will help draw more visitors to our regions, while creating the infrastructure that locals need." The upgrades include custom-designed streetlights that combine heritage designs with automatic light technology, adding to Maldon's historic gold mining past. Overhead power cables have also been converted to underground connections to avoid the risk of power outages caused by extreme weather events and bushfires. OTHER STORIES: Upgrades to footpaths, crossings, public seating and signage will be installed to make it easier for pedestrians to access the town. Up to 17 construction jobs will be created throughout the project. The $2.7 billion Building Works package aims to create thousands of new jobs across the state through shovel-ready projects that make a difference to local communities. The package was designed to provide immediate benefit to communities across the state, with more than half the projects in rural and regional Victoria - from our smallest town to our most famous natural wonders. For more information visit rdv.vic.gov.au/building-works

