Bendigo Pro Tour quarter-final matches locked in

The business end of the Bendigo Pro Tour is upon us with several big quarter-final matches set for Friday. In the men's competition on Thursday number one seed Akira Santillan (AUS) was shown the door by fellow Australian Thomas Fancutt who won 7-5, 6-7, 7-6 to book himself the quarter final against Tristan Schoolkate (AUS). 21-year-old Schoolkate defeated Naoki Tajima (JPN) 6-2, 7-6 for his spot in the finals. Qualifier Omar Jasika (AUS) had another strong day on court with a hard-earned 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 win over number four seed Renta Tokuda (JPN). Jasika now meets number six seed Li Tu (AUS) on Friday after he defeated Nikita Volonski (AUS) in straight sets 6-2, 6-0. Philip Sekulic (AUS) also had a big win on Thursday and will face Ryota Tanuma (JPN). Sport news: Number two seed Andrew Harris continued to show strength with another win on Thursday over Alex Crnokrak (AUS) 6-3, 6-1 to set himself up for a quarter-final clash with Yusuke Takahashi (JPN). In the women's competition Chihiro Muramatsu (JPN) defeated Sowjanya Bavisetti in straight sets 6-0, 6-1 for her spot in the finals against number five seed Ellen Perez (AUS). The 26-year-old Australian had a tough 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 win over Alexandra Bozovic to lock in her quarter-finals appearance. Na-Lae Han (KOR) is through after a 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 win over Naiktha Bains (GBR) and will now meet Olivia Gadecki (AUS) on Friday. Gadecki made it through to the first day of finals after a breezy straight-sets 6-0, 6-4 win over Moyuka Uchijima (JPN) Related: Bendigo tennis clubs join the Game on Recycling program Australian Jaimee Fourlis knocked-out number six seed Jana Fett 6-4, 6-2 and will face Asia Muhammad (USA) on Friday. Muhammad cruised through to the quarter-finals after a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Erika Sema (JPN). Number eight seed Ankita Raina (IND) sent Australian Destanee Aiava home with a 7-5, 6-3 triumph. Raina now meets the winner of the match between Australians Arina Rodionova and Talia Gibson. Women: Men: Following the quarter-finals on Friday, both the semis and finals matches will be played on the weekend. This week is the first of two weeks of international tennis at the Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre. The Bendigo Tennis Association will host another set of men's and women's events from March 6-13. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

