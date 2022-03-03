Kangaroo Flat crash leaves four injured

news, local-news,

A car attempting to cross straight over High Street in Kangaroo Flat has crashed into a second vehicle, leaving four people with minor injuries. A police spokesperson confirmed the car was trying to cross at the corner of Medika Avenue and High Street, when the driver's vision was obscured by a third car on Thursday afternoon. The driver continued to pull out into High Street where it hit the second car. A CFA tanker was called out to help clear the scene with the assistance of an FRV vehicle. MORE NEWS: Man charged in relation to historical unlawful and indecent assaults in Castlemaine The scene was declared under control at 2.45pm, a CFA spokesperson said. A police spokesperson confirmed the driver attempting to cross High Street will be issued a penalty notice for failing to give way. This comes on the back of Bendigo Highway Patrol launching one of its biggest road safety campaigns this year. For the past five years, March has been the deadliest time on the roads for Victorian motorists. Coordinated by the state Road Policing Command, Operation Engage will see the roads in regional and metropolitan areas swamped by police for the entire month.

