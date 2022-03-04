Strathfieldsaye Colts primed for Nike Cup clash against Pasoe Vale

news, local-news,

Strathfieldsaye Colts women's team is set for the opening round of the 2022 Nike Cup this weekend. Colts are hosting the Pascoe Vale Rams on Sunday for a sudden knock-out match at Club Court. Colts senior women's coach Bianca Cola said the team had undertaken a rigorous training schedule in the lead up to the match. "We've been training twice per week for the past two months," Cola said. "We've been doing cardio as well as ball work which has incorporated our under-16 girls to ensure they continue to learn and develop." Related: NPL: Bendigo City eager to dust off Melbourne Knights The newly-named Nike Cup started in 2012 as the Women's State Knockout Cup and has continued to grow each year. The aim of the competition is to give female teams from across Victoria the opportunity to hone their skills and compete against each other in a sudden-death style competition. Cola said given the nature of the competition that the Colts would approach each game ready to give their absolute best effort. "Each match is the be-all and end-all," Cola said. "We took this approach last year. If we all show up and give 110 per cent every game then we will be in good stead." The Colts will be bolstered by its senior leadership trio Sara Wilkie, Louise McColl and Rebecca Berry who will guide the squad which includes several up and coming junior players. "This weekend I will be calling up a few of them and they will play their first game in the women's team against Pascoe Vale. "They're very excited for the opportunity." Sport news: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/a2d0ed74-e573-4a00-8dce-129942b90a1f.jpg/r0_74_455_331_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg