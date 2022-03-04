WEEKEND CRICKET PREVIEW: Goers' big test against Suns on rebound

sport, cricket, weekend, cricket, goers, bendigo, suns, big, rest, rebound

Selection night - weekend cricket teams BENDIGO on Saturday will be striving to do what has only been done once in the past four seasons in the Bendigo District Cricket Association - inflict back-to-back losses upon Strathdale-Maristians. The ladder-leading Suns enter this weekend's double-header of matches coming off a rare loss when they were upstaged in a massive upset by bottom side Huntly-North Epsom last Saturday. The 27-run defeat when they were bowled out for 146 chasing the Power's 173 was just the Suns' second loss in their past 43 games. A hallmark of the Suns' dynasty of success that stretches back to 2010-11 when they won the first of what has become seven flags in 11 season has been their capacity to bounce back from a loss. Since the start of the 2010-11 season the Suns have lost just 29 of their 160 games - and only twice have they endured more than one defeat in a row. The last time that happened was rounds two and three of the 2018-19 season when beaten by Golden Square (50 runs) and Eaglehawk (45 runs). Since losing those back-to-back games, each time the Suns have been beaten they have won their next game by margins of 36 runs, 90 runs, 59 runs, 338 runs and 22 runs, while there was also a QEO tie with Strathfieldsaye. Bottom line is the Suns - who have elevated impressive youngster Brodie Reaper after his stunning knock of 182 in the second XI last week - tend to hit back hard after a loss, adding to the challenge that confronts Bendigo, which has only beaten Strathdale three times since the 1999-2000 season. READ MORE - Our Bendigo District Cricket Association Team of the Week | ROUND 13 The Goers head into the weekend sitting in fourth position and playing both the top side and bottom team on the ladder, with Saturday's clash against Strathdale followed by a Sunday game at home against Huntly-North Epsom. Although they are on the bottom of the ladder, the Power proved last Saturday against the Suns that they are capable of playing well above what their ladder position shows and pulling off the unexpected. While their season record might show just two wins from their 13 games, both the Power victories have come in their past three games. The Power have the toughest weekend fixture as the only team that plays two top-four sides, with their clash against Bendigo (4th) on Sunday following their Saturday match against Strathfieldsaye (3rd), with both games away. With three rounds remaining the battle is on for the last spot in the finals, with Bendigo (42), Eaglehawk (42) and Golden Square (36) separated by six points from fourth to sixth. In what's a huge game for the finals aspirations of both sides, Eaglehawk hosts Golden Square on Saturday in what's one of the most pivotal games of the 10 first XI matches being played over the double-header weekend. BENDIGO - v Strathdale-Maristians (1st) & Huntly-North Epsom (10th). BENDIGO UNITED - v Sandhurst (8th) & White Hills (9th). EAGLEHAWK - v Golden Square (6th) & Sandhurst (8th). GOLDEN SQUARE - v Eaglehawk (5th) & Strathfieldsaye (3rd). HUNTLY-NORTH EPSOM - v Strathfieldsaye (3rd) & Bendigo (4th). KANGAROO FLAT - v White Hills (7th) & Strathdale-Maristians (1st). SANDHURST - v Bendigo United (2nd) & Eaglehawk (5th). STRATHDALE-MARISTIANS - v Bendigo (4th) & Kangaroo Flat (7th). STRATHFIELDSAYE - v Huntly-North Epsom (10th) & Golden Square (6th). WHITE HILLS - v Kangaroo Flat (7th) & Bendigo United (2nd). Kangaroo Flat v White Hills. Bendigo United v Sandhurst. Eaglehawk v Golden Square. Strathdale-Maristians v Bendigo. Strathfieldsaye v Huntly-North Epsom. Tips - Kangaroo Flat, Bendigo United, Eaglehawk, Strathdale-Maristians, Strathfieldsaye. White Hills v Bendigo United. Sandhurst v Eaglehawk. Golden Square v Strathfieldsaye. Kangaroo Flat v Strathdale-Maristians. Bendigo v Huntly-North Epsom. Tips - Bendigo United, Eaglehawk, Strathfieldsaye, Strathdale-Maristians, Bendigo. Games start at 12.30pm. Marong will bring the curtain down on its Emu Valley Cricket Association season when it takes on premiership contender Spring Gully. The Panthers have the bye in next week's final round and can't make the finals. Saturday's Spring Gully v Marong game is one of four in the EVCA where a top-four side plays one of the bottom-five teams. With two rounds remaining the four finalists are set, with it now just a matter of what order Mandurang (1st), United (2nd), Spring Gully (3rd) and Emu Creek (4th) finish in. The tighest battle within the top four is the fight for second between arch rivals United and Spring Gully, who are separated by just 1.8 points, making every run and wicket vital in their remaining games. ROUND 15 GAMES: Marong v Spring Gully. Mandurang v California Gully. Emu Creek v Sedgwick. Axe Creek v United. West Bendigo bye. Games start at 1pm. The final round of the Upper Loddon Cricket Association home and away season will be played on Saturday. The four finalists are set, with the only possible changes to the ladder being Wedderburn (3rd) and Boort-Yando (4th) swapping positions. ROUND 15 GAMES: Arnold v Boort-Yando. Wedderburn v Kingower. Bridgewater bye. Games start at 1.30pm. ........................................... ULCA LADDER: 1. Arnold - 48 2. Kingower - 39 3. Wedderburn - 30 4. Boort-Yando - 27 5. Bridgewater - 24 It's also the final home and away round of the BDCA women's season, with Sunday's marquee match featuring Kangaroo Flat (3rd) hosting Golden Square (2nd). There will also be plenty of focus on the Bendigo v Strathdale Blue game. Bendigo will climb from fifth into the top four if it can win. ROUND 12 GAMES: Sandhurst v California Gully. Kangaroo Flat v Golden Square. West Bendigo v Strathdale. Strathdale Blue v Bendigo. Strathfieldsaye v Bendigo Goers. All games start at 10am Sunday. ........................................... LADDER: 1. Sandhurst - 66 2. Golden Square - 39 3. Kangaroo Flat - 39 4. Bendigo Goers - 39 5. Bendigo - 36 6. California Gully - 30 7. West Bendigo - 30 8. Strathdale - 27 9. Strathdale Blue - 15 10. Strathfieldsaye - 9 MATCH DETAILS: Strathdale Maristians Suns 3-114 (McBurney 50*, Reaper 43; Lahtz 2-26) def Bendigo United 9-113 (Bassett 50*, Behrens 24; McNamara 3-11). Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G3M3FqVFYHjdnjXX9zgHHX/24ce62da-7791-4fb7-8d9c-613728f32e7f.jpg/r0_358_4740_3036_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg