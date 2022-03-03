community, market, central victoria, produce, bendigo, foods, local, gifts, castlemaine

Support local this week and head to one of the many central Victorian markets. Whether you prefer small markets or big markets you are bound to find what you are looking for at one of these events. COVID-19 note: The Bendigo Advertiser recommends people stay informed and updated on all details by: We will continue to keep the community informed of events while they are still operating. Please contact your council or the Department of Health for any further information required. BENDIGO SHOWGROUNDS The Showgrounds Market is a family-friendly market with a community atmosphere that is open nearly every Sunday. The market features something for everyone. There will be plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables, coffee stalls, plants, clothing, furniture, crafts and much more. Where: Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo. When: Sunday, March 6, from 8.30am. FARM FRESH The Castlemaine Farmers Market has the freshest produce available in the local region and celebrates this with weekly market and a large monthly community market. The weekly market is held every Wednesday and is for local producers only. It is held at 3.30pm to 6pm. The monthly market is held on the first Sunday of every month and brings in producers and farmers from the central Victorian region. The market boasts fruits and vegetables; meats and cheeses; homemade cakes, jams, preserves; wine and beer, plants, livestock and much, more. COVID-19 measures are in place. For further information, cfm@castlemainefarmersmarket.org. Where: Mostyn Street, adjacent to Castlemaine Market Building (Castlemaine Visitor Centre), Castlemaine. When: Sunday, March 6, 9am to 1pm. WESLEY HILL Open every Saturday of the year, the Wesley Hill Market has something for everyone to enjoy. There will be unique items, fresh fruits and vegetables and much more. Stall holders must book beforehand. To book a stall call 0418 117 953. Where: Corner of Duke Street, Pyrenees Highway and Van Heurck Street, Castlemaine. Opposite the Albion Hotel. When: Weekly on Saturdays, from 9am to 1pm. If you are involved with a market and would like a notice in our Market What's On, please contact us on one of the below: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/amichael/1968a132-a1a5-4acd-9b88-ac7df91dcd40.jpg/r0_51_1019_627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg