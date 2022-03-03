community, what's on, community events, central victoria, events, community, dance, show, fundraiser

THE MALDON CLASSIC Enjoy a weekend in Maldon with the The Maldon Classic. Various classic steel bicycles will be showcased and ridden. This event will feature bicycles from early 1800s to more recent steel frame bikes. Many local collectors worked hard to pull this event together as a fundraiser for the Maldon Hospital. Saturday will showcase classic bicycles at the Community Centre in Francis Street. Accompanying the bicycles, there will be the history of the bikes along with stories and more. On Sunday, riders can take to the road at 9.30am, riding a 35 kilometre or 52 kilometre loop coming back into the town via Hamilton's Crossing. For all details of times and locations, please click here. Where: Various locations in Maldon, see website for full details. When: Saturday and Sunday, March 5 and 6. RELATED: Bikers raise money for Maldon Hospital at fundraiser on March 5 and 6 For all details of times and locations, please click here. Where: Various locations in Maldon, see website for full details. When: Saturday and Sunday, March 5 and 6. RELATED: Bikers raise money for Maldon Hospital at fundraiser on March 5 and 6 OPEN DAY The Wedderburn Historical Engine and Machine Society are having an Open Day to say thank you to the sponsors and community members for all their help and support over the years. This open day will feature Wedderburn Power House and Bridgewater Flour Mill, Ruston Hornsby Engines, The Wool Expo Shearing Shed, The Wedderburn Junction Railway Station, Gooroc School and much more. There will also be a sausage sizzle provided and admission is free. Where: Racecourse Road, Wedderburn. When: Sunday, March 6, from 10am. EVENING DANCE The Spring Gully Dance Committee is proud to be hosting another great monthly dance event this weekend. The committee hosts two weekly dances with special monthly events featuring live music. This month, Family Rhythm Dance Band will perform, entertaining dance-goers. There will also be a supper with sandwiches, slices, tea and coffee. Admission is $9, all are welcome. Inquiries to Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705. Where: Spring Gully Hall, Spring Gully Road, Spring Gully Road. When: Saturday, March 5, 7.30pm to 11pm. CLEAN UP AUSTRALIA DAY Help clean up rubbish along a creek trail for Clean Up Australia Day. This event, hosted by Friends of Campbells Creek Landcare Group, will help trails look and function better thanks to rubbish removal. Collection bags provided, along with a morning tea. Meet at bus shelter by the green Winters Flat foot bridge. Where: Johnston Street, Castlemaine. When: Sunday, March 6, 8am to 10am. RELATED: How Bendigo locals can help the environment on Clean Up Australia Day AUSTRALIAN DANCESPORT CHAMPIONSHIPS Dancers from all over the country will come to Bendigo for the 75th Australian DanceSport Championships. There will be professional, adult and junior dancers as well as individual and teacher/student pairings. Dancers will be competing for the titles in Ballroom (Standard), Latin American and New Vogue. Some of these winners will represent Australia in World Championship events. Ticket prices vary. Please contact 0418 216 533 or email info@theaustralian championship.com.au for more information. Where: Bendigo Stadium, Inglis Street, Bendigo. When: Until Sunday, March 6. INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY Join in for this annual celebration of women with performances, music, singing and stories. This special gathering welcomes all for International Women's Day. An opportunity not to be missed. All invited and welcome. $15. For more, click here. Where: 359 Barker Street, Castlemaine. When: Tesday, March 8, 7pm to 10pm. RELATED: Echuca and Kyabram libraries set to host International Women's Day events FUN RUN The Bendigo Ford Fun Run is back in Bendigo this weekend. All money raised will support the Children's Ward at Bendigo Health, through the Bendigo Health Foundation. There will be a 1 kilometre children's dash, 5 kilometre Fun Run / Walk, 10 kilometre Fun Run, Half Marathon (21.1 kilometre) and a 21.1 kilometre four-leg relay. For all details on the Fun Run, click here. Where: Bendigo CBD. When: Sunday, March 6, 6am to 3pm. EXHIBITIONS AND PERFORMANCES HEAVENLY The Heavenly exhibition celebrates fashion from around the globe. There will be garments from high Victorian era through to the 1970's, with a focus on the history of special occasions. For further information, click here. Where: Upstairs Gallery, entry at Run Rabbit Run Cafe, Hargraves Street, Castlemaine. When: Open daily, 8.30am to 3.30pm. FIERCE: DRAG QUEENS OF BENDIGO Fierce is a celebration of the creativity of Bendigo's Drag Queens. This exhibition gives the audience an opportunity to look through costumes and accessories of local drag queens. Where: Living Arts Space, inside Bendigo Visitor Centre, Pall Mall, Bendigo. When: Until Thursday, April 24, 9am to 5pm. DJAARA LIGHTS Djaara Lights is a unique event that aims to highlight Dja Dja Wurrung culture in the Bendigo region through displays of Djaara artwork and augmented reality experiences. There will be stories of the Dja Dja Wurrung six seasons on Djandak (Country) from Dja Dja Wurrung People, the Traditional Owners of Bendigo. Follow the links to download the Djaara Lights Augmented Reality app to view the artworks, iOS and Android. iOS and Android. Read more here. Where: Oscars Walk and Bath Lane Precinct, Bendigo. When: Ongoing, 8pm to 11pm. HARCOURT APPLEFEST The annual Harcourt Applefest celebrates local produce, talent and Harcourt's sense of community. Held over the Labour Day weekend, this annual event will showcase local musical artists such as Pure Black, Oliver Northam and the Elsewheres, Thompson's Foundry Band and the Kashmir Belly Dancers. There will also be a market, art show, apple pies, face painters, storytellers and clowns. For all details, click here. Where: James Park, Harcourt. When: Saturday, March 12, 9am to 4.30pm. ARTS OPEN Arts Open is an open studios event which promotes regional visual arts. There will be an opportunity to visit about 50 studios, galleries and workshops. Chat with artists, discuss their work and purchase direct from the creators. For further information, click here. Where: Regional towns in central Victoria. When: March 12 to 14 and 19 to 20. SERPENTINE AIR RACE Celebrate the centenary of Australia's first official air race. This event will feature the RAAF Roulettes and historic warbirds of the RAAF 100 Squadron. There will be aerial aerobatics by Paul Bennet Airshow, vintage aircrafts and vehicles, displays, family activities, music and street food. Gates open at 9am. Book online here to secure tickets. Adults $35, children under 15 $15, under five free entry. Family ticket $80. Where: Loddon Valley Highway, Serpentine. When: Sunday, March 20, gates open 9am to 5pm.

