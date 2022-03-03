LAWN BOWLS: Millerick, Brown crowed champion of champions

sport, local-sport, lawn, bowls, millerick, champion of, champions, cass, andrew, bendigo

MOAMA'S Cass Millerick and Bendigo's Andrew Brown have been crowned the Bendigo Campapse Goldfields champion of champions for the 2021-22 season. Played at Bendigo East on Sunday, Millerick produced an outstanding performance in the women's final to defeat Golden Square's Leah Whiffin 25-7. Millerick's champion of champions tournament began a week earlier with a tight 25-21 win over Carrol Fost before she dominated her remaining matches with a 25-10 win over Pam Hunter in round two; 25-14 win over Carmel Jansen in the quarter-finals; and 25-12 victory over Sharon Koch in their semi-final. READ MORE - LAWN BOWLS: Top four teams show their class with round 16 wins | RESULTS Millerick will be back in action this Saturday when Moama hosts Castlemaine in round 17 of the Bendigo premier division weekend pennant competition. Millerick's Steamers sit on top of the ladder - 10 points clear of Eaglehawk - in their debut season in the competition. Meanwhile, the men's champion of champions title was won by Bendigo's Brown. Brown won an entertaining tussle in the final against Echuca's Steve Cunnington 25-22. Brown's path to the men's title included a 25-21 win over Eaglehawk's Dean Carter in a semi-final and a 25-14 victory over Golden Square's Gary Beckham in their quarter-final. Meanwhile, in the final of the women's state singles Moama's Sandra Connolly scored a 25-14 victory over Kangaroo Flat's Susan Howes. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G3M3FqVFYHjdnjXX9zgHHX/95b7b46f-1abe-4500-a874-4dc110f05e37.jpg/r127_86_3138_1787_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg