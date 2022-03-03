Hann eyes Darwin winter carnival

news, local-news, Hann, Kym, Darwin, winter, racing, carnival, Our Destrier, Elmore

BENDIGO trainer Kym Hann is readying for a winter like no other. The dual Bendigo trainer of the year has committed to sending a team of horses north for the Darwin winter racing carnival. Hann, who is enjoying a steady 2021-22 season with 10 winners from 56 starters at a strike rate of 17.8 per cent, says he will tackle the two-month long carnival with at least eight horses. High on his priorities is finding suitable horses for two of the carnival's biggest attractions, the $200,000 Darwin Cup (2050m) and the $135,000 Northern Territory Derby (2050m). It's something new for the young trainer and certainly something he is looking forward to with plenty of anticipation. "We are really keen to have a crack at the carnival and we'll take about eight horses up," Hann said. "I'll be up and back every couple of weeks to check on things here, but it's looking like a two to three month venture. "We've already got a few of the horses picked out." Hann pinpointed last year's Bendigo Cup day winner Royal Tyke, the ultra-consistent Elmore Lad and the four-year-old mare Swing With Junior as among those expected to make the trip. "I have a couple of maidens in at Ararat on Friday (Late Night Reward and Boy Big), depending on what they do they might make the cut," he said. "There's a few we will wait and see with. "We're trying to buy a cup horse and one for the derby with the hope a few people will buy into them and come for the trip as well. "We've already got a couple of horses picked out that we are looking at, so if anyone is keen to get involved and come along, we'd be glad to hear from them. "It will be a great trip." Hann, who picked up a third consecutive placing with the three-year-old filly Extreme Emotion at Bendigo on Tuesday, will have at least two runners at Ararat on Friday and two at Wangaratta on Saturday on cup day. Among the most exciting of his stable's prospects, Our Destrier will contest heat five of the the 2022 ASM Country Mile Series at Wangaratta, with a spot in the $250,000 final on All-Star Mile Day at Flemington on March 19 up for grabs. The five-year-old gelding pieced together three straight wins at Albury and Murray Bridge during December and January, before finishing unplaced back at Albury last start. A horse of considerable ability, Our Destrier has won five of his 17 starts overall and at his best should figure prominently in the finish on Saturday. "He's been going well, but choked down last start, so he had excuses," he said. "We'd love to have a crack at that final - we're certainly trying." Our Destrier will be chasing a first win on Victorian soil, with all five of his previous victories having come on either New South Wales or South Australian tracks. He too could also find himself bound for Darwin, with his status revolving around his tilt at the Country Mile. READ MORE: Gloves Are Off shows plenty of fight at the Valley READ MORE: Bendigo trainer Kym Hann looks to continue top start to 2022

