New lighting and CCTV has now been installed with hopes to boost community safety and encourage Castlemaine locals to enjoy the outdoors. To increase safety and encourage more people to use these public spaces, the Mount Alexander Shire Council was awarded more than $237,000 for public safety upgrades at Castlemaine Botanical Gardens and Camp Reserve. Member for Bendigo West, Maree Edwards announced the completion of Mount Alexander's Community Safety Infrastructure Grant Project. MORE NEWS: Australia's best hot cross bun and vanilla slice for 2022 have been announced in Bendigo "We want everyone in Castlemaine to feel as safe as possible while enjoying these great outdoor spaces. These important upgrades will go a long way to ensuring that," she said. "We're addressing the root causes of crime by giving communities safe places to connect and enjoy the outdoors together." "Castlemaine offers so much to so many people, and it's wonderful these upgrades will allow locals and visitors to feel safe when exploring this beautiful part of Victoria". Upgrades to the Botanical Gardens included 31 lights along the perimeter, completing the lighting for the entire track and providing safety and security for park users travelling through the gardens. Camp Reserve now features 20 security lights for the buildings and six CCTV cameras for the Table Tennis Pavilion. OTHER STORIES: The areas are popular with walkers, runners, sports and community groups and local schools, and the upgraded lighting increases natural surveillance, meaning the community have clearer visibility and can feel safe to visit the sites all year round. The project provided economic benefits to the local community through employment and the engagement of local contractors and suppliers. Victorian councils and community organisations have been supported to deliver innovative projects to address the causes of crime and improve community safety through the new Building Safer Communities program, part of the Crime Prevention Strategy. The government has also invested more than $85 million in Crime Prevention programs since 2015, including a recent investment through the 2021-22 State Budget of almost $20 million over four years, and supported over 860 projects to increase safety and community confidence in public places across Victoria. For more information, visit crimeprevention.vic.gov.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

