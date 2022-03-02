Upsets and triumphs as Bendigo Pro Tour main draw begins

news, local-news,

After wet weather put a stop to all games on Tuesday, Bendigo Pro Tour players were out in full force on Wednesday. Tuesday's women's matches includes number one seed Sujeong Jang's (KOR) shock upset exit after going down to Sowjanya Bavisetti (IND). Bavisetti claimed the first set 6-4 before Jang fired back to claim the second set 6-3. Bavisetti then won the third set 6-4 to advance to the second round where she will play Chihiro Muramatsu (JPN). To make it through to round two Muramatsu defeated Akiko Omae in straight sets 6-3, 7-5. Number five seed Ellen Perez (AUS) had no problems defeating Ji-Hee Choi 6-1, 6-4 and will now take on fellow Australian Alexandra Bozovic. The 23-year-old made it through to the second round after defeating Tina Nadine Smith in a stunning 2-6, 6-0, 7-6 comeback. Number seven seed Olivia Gadecki (AUS) defeated wildcard entry Kimberly Birrell (AUS) in a tough three set match decided by a tie-breaker, final scores 6-3, 3-6, 7-5. Sport news: Gadecki will now play Moyuka Uchijima (JPN). In the men's field, number one seed Akira Santillan (AUS) had no issues against fellow countryman Calum Puttergill - winning in straight sets 6-2, 6-1 to advance to the second round against Thomas Fancutt (AUS). Fancutt earned his spot in round two after a challenging triumph over Ken Cavrak 6-5, 5-7, 6-2. 21-year-old Naoki Tajima (JPN) fought to the very end in his 7-6 (5), 7-6 (2) win over Patrick Fitzgerald (AUS). He will now meet Tristan Schoolkate - who made it through after a 6-3, 6-4 win over Dane Sweeny (AUS). Number two seed and Bendigo Pro Tour veteran Andrew Harris (AUS) defeated fellow Australian Mitchell Harper 6-4, 6-4 to go straight through to round two where he will play Alex Crnokrak. The 22-year-old advanced to the next round after his opponent Matthew Dellavedova retired from their match during the first set on Wednesday. Australian Dayne Kelly (3) bowed out after a tough 6-7, 6-2, 3-6 loss to Ryota Tanuma (JPN). Tanuma will meet Belgian Simon Beaupain who advanced after defeating Tom Papac 6-2, 6-4 on Wednesday. Number four seed Renta Tokuda (JPN) defeated Aaron Addison 7-5, 6-3 and will now meet Omar Jasika. Jasika had a straightforward win on Wednesday - defeating Lawrence Bataljin 6-1, 6-3. Li Tu (AUS) had an easy 6-1, 6-1 victory over Thailand's Krittin Koaykul. The number six seed will now meet fellow countryman Nikita Volonski who made it through to round two after his opponent James McCabe retired from their match early in the second set. Second round action gets underway first thing on Thursday morning at the Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre. The Bendigo Tennis Association will host another set of men's and women's events from March 6-13.

