Clean Up Australia Day is coming up on Sunday, March 6 and each year, more than one million Australians step up to help our environment in a show of community spirit. Campaspe Shire is hoping residents will help to keep towns clean by picking up litter at one of the many 2022 Clean Up Australia Day events happening across the region. Campaspe Shire Council mayor Chrissy Weller encouraged everyone to join a clean-up crew in their community. MORE NEWS: Bendigo Highway Patrol on the march to drive down road trauma as part of Operation Engage "Community groups, businesses and individuals across our region have done a fantastic job organising Clean Up events," she said. "We have continued to support these events by aiding in collection disposal and providing essential resources. "There are many schools who have also joined the cause, encouraging the next generation to keep their town tidy, such as St Mary's Primary in Rushworth, St Joseph's College in Echuca, and St Augustine's College in Kyabram. "One group doing something different this year is ZM's Kayak and Canoe Crew, led by Zach McGrath. If you've got a kayak and want to do a good deed, head to the river with Zach and clean up the Campaspe from on the water." Campaspe Shire Council community general manager Keith Oberin said it wasn't too late to start an event of your own. OTHER STORIES: "With your support, we can help to stop litter ending up in our public places, bushland and waterways. If there's no appearance of rubbish on the ground, it is less likely that someone will litter," he said. "Rubbish that is carelessly thrown away, admittedly by a small minority of people, still can do profound damage to our native wildlife. Litter also affects the visual appearance of our neighbourhoods. "By registering your event, even if that means just a group of mates, Clean Up Australia will send you a free starter kit which includes bags, gloves and other resources. "If you want to find out where all Clean Up Australia Day events are being held, go to the Clean Up Australia Day website and search your postcode to join an event." Clean Up Australia Day events in our area, with meeting points: Wednesday, March 2 Echuca McDonald's 479 - 289 High Street, Echuca between 2 and 4pm Saturday, March 5 Kyabram community Kyabram Memorial Park from 8.30am Sunday, March 6 Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

