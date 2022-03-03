news, local-news, Tormey, John, Charlton, French, Tayla, Kilmore, Quick, Witted

CHARLTON trainer John Tormey knows better than most that, as the well-used sporting saying goes, form is only temporary. So, the 61-year-old is thoroughly enjoying his stable's run of success through the early part of the 2022 harness racing season. Tormey continued a prolific patch of form with a double at Tuesday night's meeting at Kilmore. Wins to Glens Of Tekoa and Quick Witted advanced his season tally to eight wins and 11 placings from 41 starts. His 20 per cent winning strike rate comes on top of a career-best 2021 season in which he finished with 26 wins and 59 placings. Tormey was absolutely thrilled to see Glens Of Tekoa continue his excellent season form. The seven-year-old gelding has accounted for three of the trainer's eight wins in 2022 and has only been out of a top-three placing once in seven starts this year. "He's been really good; he had a bit of a short break late last year and has come back in fine form," he said. "I could say he never used to try too hard and he lost form a bit, but since we've put the girls back on, away he's gone again. "He did have that bit of a freshen up, but he's certainly come back in better form. "If I totally knew why I'd be winning a whole lot more," he added with a laugh. "He has had a few issues, so if it's because he's pain-free now, I'm not sure. "He'll probably start to find a bit harder from now, but if he can get into the right grade he's always competitive." READ MORE: Morrissey's Wish comes true in Group 2 at Melton Glens Of Tekoa, now a winner of 17 races from 108 starts, was exceptionally driven by the in-form Tayla French, who was having a rare drive for the Tormey stable. The win was the 24-year-old's 13th during this year's Team Teal campaign, which started on February 1 and ends on March 15. She added her 14th on Wednesday night at Shepparton with a victory aboard Sandoval for her father Terry French, helping her maintain the lead among Victorian drivers, three ahead of Kate Gath. Of Tormey's five other wins this season, two apiece have been contributed by Mister Artikulate and Shaq. His Kilmore double was completed by a tough win to the 'much-travelled' trotter Quick Witted. The seven-year-old Armbro Variable gelding started his racing career with the Andy Gath stable in mid-2018 and has since had a succession of trainers in Victoria and New South Wales before lobbing at Charlton late last year. Tuesday night's success was his second in 14 starts for Tormey, who has been the only trainer to produce a win with the hopefully still improving trotter. "He has had his issues too, but has been working really well," he said. "That was his first run for a month or so. He's not hopeless, but he's never had the attitude, but he's found something. "He won't reach any great heights; he took 30-odd starts to get a win, but since we've had him he seems to have kept on improving. "He might win another couple if his attitude stays the same - in the right grade." Quick Witted was driven by Bendigo's Jack Laugher, who notched up his third win since his return to the sulky the previous week. The 22-year-old reinsman added a fourth at Shepparton on Wednesday by steering Christian Jaz to victory for his father Michael Laugher. Bendigo trained winners this week: Monday - Maryborough: Nevada Yankee (Kate Hargreaves); Havana (Terry French); Bella Lucy (Matthew Gath). Tuesday - Kilmore: Master Works (Ross Graham); Betterthanflyhigh (Glenn Bull); Glens Of Tekoa (John Tormey); Quick Witted (John Tormey). Wednesday - Shepparton: Christian Jaz (Michael Laugher); Double Helix (Kate Hargreaves); Favouritehighlight (Glenn Bull); Sandoval (Terry French).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j98Hh85wiUB5yeTBh2fLTR/68e75254-5027-44ac-b5b4-8b671554054a.jpg/r0_24_2048_1181_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg