Twenty20 grand final berth up for grabs for Bulldogs, Roos

sport, cricket, cricket, BDCA, Twenty20, Golden Square, Kangaroo Flat

For Golden Square and Kangaroo Flat the equation is simple - whoever wins Wednesday night's game at the QEO will qualify for the BDCA Twenty20 grand final. The Bulldogs sit on top of pool one - equal on points with Strathfieldsaye and three points clear of Kangaroo Flat. The winner on Wednesday night will meet pool two leader Bendigo United in the grand final on March 9. Kangaroo Flat has unfinished business in the Twenty20 competition. The Roos have qualified for the grand final four times in the past decade and lost four times, including the past two Twenty20 grand finals to Strathdale-Maristians in 2018-19 and Huntly-North Epsom in 2019-20. Read more: Catch up on the latest cricket news Golden Square hasn't played in a Twenty20 grand final since winning the inaugural Twenty20 premiership in 2008-09. The Bulldogs have two wins and one draw from their previous three games this summer,including a commanding win over Golden Square last week The Roos have two wins and one loss - the one defeat was a final-ball result against Eaglehawk. Wednesday night's match starts at 6pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shjDWP57NvFsN4SYJTNkJk/b7359f90-149d-4d25-bbad-44fa53eba737.jpg/r0_200_3995_2457_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg