sport, local-sport, Extreme, Emotion, Damian, lane, Kym Hann, Testa, Life, Coffey

JOCKEY Damian Lane took plenty of catching at Bendigo's Nursery of Champions on Tuesday. The 26-year-old multiple Group 1-winning jockey was fast out of the gates, booting home the opening two winners on the program. Lane partnered the Danny O'Brien-trained Let'srollthedice to a 3.5length win in the opening race on the program, before making it two-from-two aboard Over Boost in the next race. Over Boost, a four-year-old gelding, trained at Cranbourne by Greg Eurell, started his career without success in Hong Kong, and disappointed in his Australian debut, when he finished last of seven runners at Sandown on February 7. But the son of Toronado found the heavy 10 conditions at Bendigo to his liking, jumping to an early lead before staving off a solid challenge from Pride Of Limassol (Jack Hill) over the 1000m, to win by .2-lengths. Third in the race was the heavily-backed Bendigo sprinter Extreme Emotion ($1.40 favourite), who struggled early in the heavy conditions, before eventually finding her feet and finishing strongly. The Kym Hann-trained filly has finished top-three in all three of her first three starts, beaten by less than a length in her last two, with hopes remaining high that a breakthrough is not far away. A win for Over Boost came as a relief to connections after an ordinary effort at Sandown. "He's done a good job, he trialled up really well before Sandown, (but) he was very disappointing," Lane said. "He probably didn't handle the wet all that well - he only just won, but hopefully he can improve on the better tracks. "We hope (he can go on with it). Even today he was probably below par on what he's shown us at the jump-outs." Reigning Bendigo Cup-winning jockey Harry Coffey continued his affinity with the White Hills racecourse, combining with Swan Hill trainer Jane Duncan to score a second-straight win aboard $9-chance Testa Life in the 1600m benchmark 64. Coffey, who won last month's Marong Cup at Bendigo, previously won on the rejuvenated eight-year-old mare on her home track at Swan Hill on February 15. The Swan Hill jockey said it was a physically demanding ride on Testa Life, who was well out of contention turning for home, but finished all over the top of his tiring rivals in the straight to win by 3.25 lengths. "I'm physically pretty tired as I just had to ride her the whole way in these heavy conditions and she looked a beaten horse a long way from home," he said post-race. "But I suppose for anyone out there watching the race, you should never give up, should you because she sprouted wings late, rallied in the conditions and got the job done. "It wasn't easy early, but when she got to the task late, she put them away. "I was a long way off them, but she won pretty convincingly late. "Jane (Duncan) said she handled the wet conditions as a younger horse, but she wasn't sure if she still would. "Older horses can get a little cunning and switch on to what's hard and what's not. To be honest, cantering to the gates, she didn't want to go at all, so I thought we were in trouble here. "But you should never give up." The trainer-jockey combinations of Symon Wilde and Linda Meech and Ben Brisbourne and Hannah Edgley also combined for back-to-back wins with McKeever and Grey Whisper. McKeever, a four-year-old gelding, followed up his win at Ballarat on February 20 with a tough benchmark 64 win over 1000m, giving Meech a winner from her lone ride on the program. Edgley continued her solid form since returning from a break to steer Grey Whisper to a second straight win, after prevailing last month at Benalla. It was the progressive four-year-old mare's third win in eight career starts. Race 1: Let'srollthedice (D. O'Brien; D. Lane); Race 2: Over Boost (G. Eurell; D. Lane); Race 3: Pocket Change (J. Salanitri; D. Holland); Race 4: Keepa Raaj (C. Maher and D.Eustace; B. Melham); Race 5: Testa Life (J. Duncan; H. Coffey); Race 6: Grey Whisper (B. Brisbourne; H. Edgley); Race 7: McKeever (S. Wylde; L. Meech); Race 8: Stagger Together (B. Goodwin; J. Fry). Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j98Hh85wiUB5yeTBh2fLTR/3c7fdda3-7431-4885-bdea-fe376fc943be.JPG/r0_219_4309_2654_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg