Wet weather causes delays to Bendigo Pro Tour schedule

The deluge of rain that spread across central Victoria on Tuesday caused delays to both men's and women's matches at the Bendigo Pro Tour. From early in the morning the rain had set in pushing back the start time of several games to well into the afternoon or even until Wednesday. Bendigo news: Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre general manager James Rouel said the plan was to condense more games into days of play throughout the remainder of the week. "Because of any weather delays it just means there will be a flow on of matches throughout the week to ensure we get through them all," he said. "Nothing has been cancelled and once the weather improves we will keep playing until all the matches are complete." It was expected a handful of qualifying matches that weren't completed on Monday may be contested late on Tuesday afternoon. Among the men's feature matches on Wednesday include number one seed Akira Santillan (AUS) v Calum Puttergill (AUS) and number two seed Andrew Harris (AUS) v Mitchell Harper (AUS). In the women's competition number one seed Sujeong Jang (KOR) v Sowjanya Bavisetti (IND) and Destanee Aiava (AUS) v Catherine Aulia (AUS). This week is the first of two weeks of international tennis in Bendigo. The Bendigo Tennis Association will host another set of men's and women's events from March 6-13.

