Native fish in Greens Lake will soon be relocated because of declining water levels. Goulburn-Murray Water, in conjunction with the Department of Environment Land and Water Planning, Victorian Fisheries Authority and the Taungurung Land and Water Council, will relocate the fish to other waterways to ensure their survival. GMW Water Resources manager Mark Bailey said a contractor would start the week-long process on Wednesday, March 2. MORE NEWS: Car hit twice in Maiden Gully, three hospitalised "We anticipate finding golden perch which will be relocated to Waranga Basin and Murray cod, which will be released to the Goulburn River," he said. "If there are good specimens, the VFA is keen to use some at the new Arcadia fish hatchery as brood stock. "We expect fish to be predominately carp and they will be disposed of accordingly." VFA will be leading the relocation process, with the assistance of volunteers from the local community, including members of the Goulburn Valley Association of Angling Clubs. "Greens Lake was originally stocked by the VFA and we recognise and value that investment," Mr Bailey said. Greens Lake was removed as an irrigation storage from the Goulburn Murray Irrigation District in 2019, as part of the $2 billion Connections Project, Australia's largest irrigation modernisation project. OTHER STORIES: Under the Murray Darling Basin Plan, the decommissioning of the lake as a storage means Victoria is credited with 8 gigalitres of water savings - that could otherwise have been recovered through Commonwealth buy backs. DELWP is now developing a Greens Lake Action Plan which aims to bring environmental benefits and boost recreational activities, such as camping, picnicking and birdwatching. GMW is also working to establish new free camping on the banks of Waranga Basin to replicate Greens Lake which will provide exciting new fishing and camping opportunities. With Greens Lake water levels at 13.5 per cent capacity, Mr Bailey said there was less certainty around fish survival. "Lake conditions turning to the point of being dangerous to fish health is rapidly approaching so we needed to do something," he said. "We are liaising with the local angling clubs and campers to ensure they are aware of what we are doing." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/77f20fe2-ceae-44ab-8170-d67fea21d312.jpg/r2_54_901_562_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg