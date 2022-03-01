WNBL: York talks up Maley's MVP prospects

sport, local-sport, Bendigo, Spirit, basketball, WNBL

The statistics don't lie. Second in the league in scoring at 21.1 points per game, first in the league in rebounds at 15.7 per game and inside the top 10 in the league in steals with 1.6 per game. For Bendigo Spirit coach Tracy York it's a no-brainer - Anneli Maley is the WNBL's most valuable player. "If she is not leading the MVP race then there's something wrong,'' York said. "What other player - import or not - is doing what she's doing game-in and game-out? "People will say that we're not winning enough games, but we've won three of our last four and she's still doing what she's been doing all season. "Her effort and energy is unbelievable. She's outstanding." Maley's 35 points, 18 rebounds and six assists led the Spirit to a 96-80 win over the Southside Flyers in Tasmania last Saturday night. In a testament to her fitness, Maley played all 40 minutes of the match and was just as efficient late in the game as she was in the first quarter. "It's easy to forget sometimes that Anneli hasn't had a break,'' York said. "It's a credit to her...she works so hard on her fitness and her game." The two teams meet again in Tassie on Wednesday night and York expects the Flyers to make life tougher for the Spirit. "The second game will probably be totally different to the first game,'' York said. "We have to be hyper-vigilant to stay focused, move the ball like we did on Saturday night, defend and stick to our basics....then we'll be right in the game again. "Whenever you play a team twice in a short period of time there's always going to be adjustments made. "More than likely it will be a different style of game, but hopefully we can get the same result." The Spirit (4-8) have won three of their past four matches to move ahead of the Flyers (3-9) into sixth place on the ladder. After being in contention to make the play-offs, Southside has lost its past four matches. Wednesday night's match starts at 6pm. The Spirit then return to Victoria to play the Boomers in Melbourne on Saturday.

