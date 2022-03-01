Midweek pennant bowls power fails to qualify for finals

sport, local-sport, bowls, pennant, midweek, Bendigo

Golden Square were the big winners and Bendigo East the big losers after an eventful final home and away round of Bendigo Midweek Pennant Bowls. Golden Square's upset win over minor premier Bendigo by 22 shots combined with Bendigo East's 32-shot loss to Kangaroo Flat saw Square leapfrog East into fourth spot. Bendigo East - the most successful team in midweek pennant in recent years - miss out on the finals. Square's win was built around Taylah Marron's 28-8 victory over Sharon Koch and Julie Robins' 22-16 defeat of Lee Harris. The remarkable scoreline in the Bendigo East-Kangaroo Flat match was Flat's Susan Howes' 32-5 demolition of East's Helen Clough. Golden Square now gets a crack at Kangaroo Flat in the cut-throat first semi-final next Monday, while Bendigo and Eaglehawk meet in the second semi-final, with the winner to advance straight to the grand final. DIVISION ONE Bendigo East 41 lt Kangaroo Flat 73. Jenny Clough 14 lt Desma Budd 25, Judith Davey 22 d Jennifer McHugh 16, Helen Clough 5 lt Susan Howes 32. White Hills 48 lt Inglewood 76. Jan O'Bree 16 lt Pat Schram 26, Carmel Jansen 16 lt Vicky Tierney 18, Glenda Jones 16 lt Helen Leech 32. Golden Square 62 d Bendigo 40. Julie Ross 12 lt Vicki Greenwood 16, Taylah Marron 28 d Sharon Koch 8, Julie Robins 22 d Lee Harris 16. Eaglehawk 67 d Castlemaine 59. Janet Robertson 23 lt Maureen Fletcher 25, Irene Godkin 22 d Patricia O'Shea 15, Kaye Rowe 22 d Rosalie Roberts 19. Ladder: Bendigo 142, Eaglehawk 140, Kangaroo Flat 132, Golden Square 129, Bendigo East 124, Inglewood 101, White Hills 76, Castlemaine 52. DIVISION TWO Bendigo 44 lt Golden Square 58, Kangaroo Flat 56 lt Bendigo East 57, South Bendigo 58 d Heathcote 48, Castlemaine 67 d Woodbury 52. Ladder: South Bendigo 186, Woodbury 133, Bendigo East 128, Heathcote 105, Kangaroo Flat 100, Golden Square 94, Castlemaine 85, Bendigo 65. DIVISION THREE Bendigo East 55 lt Kangaroo Flat 64, Harcourt 61 d Eaglehawk 51, Golden Square 53 d Campbells Creek 47, Woodbury 63 dr Marong 63. Ladder: Marong 168, Harcourt 164, Eaglehawk 119, Woodbury 116, Kangaroo Flat 107, Golden Square 93, Bendigo East 65, Campbells Creek 64. DIVISION FOUR Dingee 63 d Golden Square 49, Strathfieldsaye 107 d Bridgewater 32, Bendigo VRI 62 d White Hills 59, Calivil/Serpentine 52 lt South Bendigo 71. Ladder: Strathfieldsaye 191, South Bendigo 165, Dingee 160, Bendigo VRI 119, White Hills 103, Calivil/Serpentine 71, Golden Square 65, Bridgewater 22. DIVISION FIVE White Hills 55 d Bendigo 27, South Bendigo 32 lt Harcourt 35, Bendigo East 38 lt Strathfieldsaye 46, Eaglehawk 48 d Woodbury 38, Castlemaine 53 d Inglewood 31. Ladder: Inglewood 154, Castlemaine 144, White Hills 126, Harcourt 114, Strathfieldsaye 109, Eaglehawk 85, Bendigo 78, Bendigo East 75, Woodbury 53, South Bendigo 42.

