STAN Egglestone can't believe the changerooms he helped build during the summer of 1970 are still being used, 52 years later. He says the North Bendigo sports precinct facilities are long overdue to be knocked down and replaced. "Hopefully I will still be alive for it," he joked on Tuesday morning as sports clubs began a new push began for a desperately needed facility revamp. Some of the facilities are now so outdated that they have become embarrassing for teams trying to attract more members, especially those seeking more women and people from diverse backgrounds. More news: Car hit twice in Maiden Gully, three hospitalised North Bendigo Football Netball Club member Lauren Bell stopped showering at the grounds years ago because the water was too cold. "The changerooms are just disgusting," she said. "It's like you are walking into a prison cell. The toilets don't always flush. Everything is in dire need of being upgraded." Three sporting clubs that use the North Bendigo sport precinct have now united for a major, $7 million redevelopment push at the precinct. North Bendigo's footy/netball club, the Bendigo Cricket Club and the Golden City Soccer Club are leading the new push for funding from multiple levels of government. They figure that they have much higher chances of success if they work together. City of Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf said it was a prudent move after a decade of individual clubs going it alone. "That's how Eaglehawk clubs got their facilities done," she told a group that gathered for the launch of the so called "Unite the North" campaign on Tuesday. More news: Government backs down, decides to keep paying Bendigo social housing rates The council helped North Bendigo clubs create a masterplan for the site. They want modern, accessible facilities including changerooms for both football and netball players. The plans also include a multipurpose community and function space. The changes would help a thriving and diverse group of people use the sites, including members of the Karen community and Swordcraft Bendigo. Club members and community members can show their support by purchasing a Unite the North Membership at www.gofundme.com/f/unitethenorth Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

