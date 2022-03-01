sport, local-sport, Rules, Dont, Apply, Crossland, Anthony, trotter, Melton, Group 1

BENDIGO-trained Group 1-winning trotter Rules Dont Apply has been sent to the spelling paddock after coming to the end of a long and gruelling summer campaign. Junortoun trainer Anthony Crossland said his five-year-old Muscle Hill gelding had shown signs during and in the aftermath of last Saturday night's run in the $100,000 Group 1 Australian Trotting Grand Prix at Melton that he was in need of a break. It followed an exciting eight-run campaign that kicked off with his win in the Elmore Trotters Cup in November and was highlighted by his stunning victories in the $100,000 Group 1 Vicbred Super Series Final for four-year-old trotting entires and geldings on New Year's Eve at Melton and his heat of the Group 1 Great Southern Star early last month. Crossland said the Vicbred was always going to be Rules Dont Apply's grand final, with everything else, including the Great Southern Star, a bonus. "He just peaked for the Sires (Vicbred) run, the other races afterwards were around and we just threw him in for the experience," he said. Read more: Crossland celebrates Group One success with star trotter "The Great Southern Star, he wasn't actually meant to be in that. "I forgot to nominate and I was sitting there bathing one of the kids when one of the owners rang and said we drew eight. "I was like 'what are you talking about?' "In the end, I thought it was a pretty good draw, so I left him in and he won the heat." "And he just wasn't quite right on Saturday night and wasn't trotting right and he couldn't quite let down. "He was telling us that his body had peaked and he needed some time out in the paddock. "That Sires final run was a phenomenal run - the time and the overall mile rate was unbelievable. That was his grand final. "He'll have a few weeks off and from there we'll just go to the water walker for a few weeks. "And I'll have to rehab his back." Crossland will have two other horses to keep him busy in the meantime, including the recently gelded trotter Ivar, who finished third on debut at Bendigo in September before two subsequent runs at Shepparton and Melton, and a two-year-old trotter. The Group 1-winning trainer-driver is counting his lucky stars after nearly losing Ivar following a nasty mishap while being gelded. "I gelded him and he nearly died - his bowel fell out," he said. "Every other person I've spoken to who has had that happen has lost their horse. "So he's done well to survive it."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j98Hh85wiUB5yeTBh2fLTR/4543075a-bdfe-4d6f-a544-c1f89dd5f7f9.jpg/r0_284_2200_1527_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg