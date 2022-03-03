news, property, 34 Lucan Street, Bendigo, central Victoria, city fringe, hospital precint, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, Ray White

DETAILS: Bed 3 Bath 2 Cars 2 $700,000 - $770,000 AGENT: Ray White Bendigo PHONE: Darcy Quinn on 0468 721 495 INSPECT: Saturday 1.50 - 2.10pm A new listing for the sales team at Ray White is a charming home at North Bendigo with original features and a fresh light-filled interior. Sales associate Darcy Quinn said the period worker's cottage is humble no more, thanks to a tasteful renovation and seamless extension. French doors connect the modern kitchen with a leafy courtyard garden with vine-draped pergola. There's another door, it leads to delightful alfresco decking. Open-plan living has trendy bamboo flooring as well as period features such as high ceilings, dado boards and timber mantel. The family bathroom is updated, and an ensuite and powder room have been cleverly incorporated into the floor plan. Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here. Those needing two bedrooms might have a front lounge, office or home library. More period features throughout the home include traditional hallway, sash windows and coloured glass. Welcome extras are fitted robe, ceiling fans, reverse-cycle airconditioning, top-mount vanities and a walk-in shower. Greenery surrounds this welcoming home with its stately front porch and characteristic columns. Fruit trees are thriving and a much-loved herb garden is flourishing. The property has a good-sized shed as well as onsite parking for several vehicles. Ideal for investors and owner-occupiers seeking a renovated home with easy access to all amenities. Walk to Lake Weeroona, vintage tram, rowing club, tennis centre and The Boardwalk Bendigo. Moments from the hospital complex, minutes from the city's shops, theatres and galleries. Take a browse through this week's Real Estate View e-edition magazine - click on the link

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jYYdA9hs8m8ynQvZ9PDM25/b163f3de-fba9-4836-94f7-565c673bbfc0.jpg/r0_726_4354_3186_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg