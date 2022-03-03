news, property, 212 Wattle Street, Bendigo, city fringe, modern executive, two storey, central Victoria, four bedrooms, Bendigo Ballarat Real Estate

DETAILS: Bed 4 Bath 2 Cars 2 Contact agent for price AGENT: Bendigo Ballarat Real Estate PHONE: Jen Wallace on 0407 867 839 INSPECT: By appointment only On tree-lined Wattle Street, this contemporary residence on the city fringe has spectacular indoor and outdoor dimensions. Bespoke finishes deliver a sophisticated environment for every aspect of modern family living. Beneath high ceilings, a wide entrance with bamboo floors flows to spacious kitchen and dining. Entertaining is at the heart of this home with a gourmet kitchen boasting stone benchtops, 900mm-wide oven and a walk-in pantry with auto-boil and chilled water on demand. The show-stopping interior incorporates a large living and dining room which effortlessly transitions to an impressive alfresco area with a modern spa. A retractable door opens to an expansive alfresco area with a built-in Weber barbecue, custom cupboards and a glass-fronted fridge. Downstairs also includes the main bedroom with its lavish ensuite and large walk-in robe. Further features include full-height tinted windows and sliding door access to a lovely private decked area overlooking the garden. The upper level plays host to a comfortable space for a home office and three additional bedrooms with robes, one with a walk-in robe. Also, a south-west facing balcony and a family room or fifth bedroom. The upstairs luxurious bathroom includes a freestanding bath and walk-in shower. As expected in a home of this calibre, quality extras include a fully-fitted laundry with chute, a powder room, excellent storage and a five-kilowatt solar system. Superb styling on the city fringe near shops, cafes and theatres.

