DETAILS: Bed 4 Bath 2 Cars 2 $880,000 AGENT: Waller Realty CONTACT: Tim Noonan on 0413 464 949 or Megan Walmsley on 0457 110 198 INSPECT: By appointment Set on a large allotment, settle effortlessly into this modern, low maintenance family home with three living areas and room to add a pool. At the centre of the home is an open plan kitchen, dining and living area. The striking kitchen features large island bench with walk-in pantry, 5-burner gas cooktops, and 900mm oven. Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here. Opposite a sitting room at the front of the home, is the main bedroom with walk-in robe and ensuite featuring a twin vanity. The remaining bedrooms all with built-in robes are all located off a hallway giving the kids' their own privacy and space. Modern comforts include evaporative cooling, ducted heating as well as ducted vacuum throughout. Outside a great outdoor dining area opens up to the landscaped backyard. A double car garage with remote controlled panel lift door with both internal and rear access, and in addition is side gate access for the boat or caravan. Maiden Gully, 10 minutes from Bendigo CBD offers all amenities for growing families. Take a browse through this week's Real Estate View e-edition magazine - click on the link

