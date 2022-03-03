news, property, 12 Kingston Drive, Eaglehawk, Bendigo, central Victoria, modern two-storey, 1040sqm, schools, shops

DETAILS: Bed 2 Bath 2 Cars 2 $860,000 - $895,000 LAND: 1040sqm AGENT: Gavin Butler Real Estate PHONE: Paul Dalton on 0417 502 201 INSPECT: Saturday 11 - 11.30am On superbly elevated land measuring more than 1000 square metres, this two-storey home has views over picturesque Neangar Park Golf Club. Senior sales consultant Paul Dalton of Gavin Butler Real Estate said the residence was custom built in 2015. Paul said high ceilings and double-glazed windows are among the special design features. "For those that love movies, there is a separate theatre room complete with built-in surround sound system." Also on the home's lower level is a formal lounge, executive study, showcase kitchen and spacious open-concept living. Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here. A grand staircase of Victorian ash leads to the upper-level rumpus and three bedrooms including a luxurious parents' retreat. More features in this immaculate home include two-person ensuite, twin step-in robes, two powder rooms and ducted climate control. A triumph of style and design, the kitchen boasts stone worktops along with induction cooking and a separate pantry room for food preparation and storage. Sliding stack-back doors create a seamless connection between the family living zone and alfresco. Café blinds, mood lights and ceiling fans ensure year-round outdoor living and entertaining. Landscaping is complete at this outstanding home with plenty of space for kids to play. The oversized auto-garage has storage as well as a parking spot for your golf buggy. A six-kilowatt solar system will save on energy costs. A touch of class in a great locale with nearby schools, shops, lakes, parks, recreation, adventure playground and indoor pool.

