DETAILS: Bed 5 Bath 3 Cars 3 $2,200,000 AGENCY: McKean McGregor Real Estate CONTACT: Amy Sim on 0427 703 661 INSPECT: By appointment At this exceptional city location you're within walking distance to cafes, restaurants and the hospital precinct, and with the luxury of a front row seat to the Bendigo Art Gallery and The Capitol theatre. It's a princely address in location alone. The home is superb too! It has been impeccably restored with original heritage features throughout. There are so many 21st century must haves, like the multiple living zones indoors and outdoors, beautifully established garden surrounds, the polish and glamour of the original 1860 build, and the sheer cache of the unique opportunity for a buyer to own a piece of Bendigo's history. Nestled behind high private fencing and hedging, your first glimpse of the period proportions are instantly on show and continue through to the wide, welcoming veranda overlooking the established, heritage-listed gardens. Well considered and designed front gardens are the perfect retreat, where a grand magnolia tree offers family and friends deep shade on the hottest days, and where you can entertain with afternoon drinks. The impressive entry and central hallway displays characteristics of the era and has been impeccably restored to highlight the features of 14-foot ceilings and arched walkways. The luxurious main bedroom has magnificent leadlight windows that frame views to the front gardens. Modern finishes in the ensuite include dual sinks and heated towel racks. Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here. Two further bedrooms are accompanied by a powder room and family bathroom, while the lower level features a fourth bedroom with built-in storage. Currently set up as an office, a further room to the side has direct access from the front of the home, offering great potential for working from home or studio space. Restored red bricks and large timber windows carry space and character into the open-plan living room and a gas log wall-furnace gives warmth to this area. At the heart of the home, the immaculate, updated kitchen reflects the heritage style, quality cabinetry and Smeg oven with teppanyaki grill. With multiple outdoor entertaining zones, including a dining area and built-in fire pit, they are the perfect complement to this lifestyle property. There is handy driveway access off Forest Street, a large powered shed with roller door access, dual carport and full garden shed for storage solutions. The fully contained guest house, Magnolia on View, located off the rear of the home, currently operates as short-term accommodation. Featuring all amenities needed for a guest retreat, short term rental or additional bedroom without compromising on the style and traditions of the main home, 167 View Street is an inviting lifestyle haven in a stellar location. Take a browse through this week's Real Estate View e-edition magazine - click on the link

