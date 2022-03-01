news, local-news, Wish, upona, Dream, Morrissey, Rebecca, Melton, trotter, Group 2

LONGLEA trainer Rebecca Morrissey is looking to the future with excitement after Wish Upona Dream provided her with one of the biggest thrills during her decades in harness racing at Tabcorp Park Melton on Saturday night. The three-year-old filly produced a career-best effort to date to score a stunning triumph in the $30,000 Group 2 Luna Lass 3YO Trotters Classic. It took a brilliant training performance from Morrissey and another equally as clever in the sulky by Michael Bellman for the daughter of Wishing Stone and the mare Canadian Dream to prevail. Wish Upona Dream had well and truly earned his tag as a horse with plenty of ability, but one capable of doing plenty wrong in her races. But Morrissey could not have been prouder to see the filly back to her best at harness racing headquarters. "It was very emotional .... a Group 2 race, they don't come along every week, or every year to be honest. It would be nice if they did," she said. "I'm very excited, over the moon actually. "She's a horse on the up. She's always shown a lot of ability from a very young age and always just wanted to trot. "She won very early on in her two-year-old career, when she had only had a couple of starts. "She ended up having a bit of a misdemeanour and ended up losing her confidence a bit in her races. "It's been a tough road getting that confidence back, she's been doing a fair bit wrong in her races and she's had a lot of troubles as a result of that. "It was good to see her put that win on the board and in a Group 2, it was even better." Morrissey explained Wish Upona Dream's woes were the result of striking interference in a two-year-old race at Kilmore last year "Just from that point on she started doing things wrong in her races," she said. "Then she was stood down from racing because she galloped on a couple of occasions consecutively. "I trialled her between Christmas and up until a couple of weeks ago just to make sure I had her right and her confidence was back. "Her first race back she raced at Geelong and ran second and went very well and then I thought back at Bendigo last start it would be her race to win, being her home track and all. "She's trialled on it that many times, but she galloped on the home turn and I was devastated." Saturday night's win was not all smooth sailing either, with Wish Upon A Dream pulling one of her front shoes off "We determined that's why she put in those couple of rough steps at about the 200m mark," Morrissey said. "It was pleasing to see her regain herself and win the race after that. "It was a big effort for a young horse." The win was only Morrissey's third as a trainer in her own name, albeit she has helped prepare plenty of others in partnership with husband Paul. The couple experienced previous Group success in the South Australia Trotters Cup with Just Like Jack and Stawell Trotters Cup and Crystal Bucket at Echuca (both in 2011) with Barneys Invasion. Morrissey, who operates only a small team, but has a couple of exciting youngsters she has high hopes for her yet to make their debut, is aiming to have Wish Upona Dream up and about later in the year for the lucrative Breeders Crown and Vicbred series. The filly was a finalist in both series in her two-year-old season, finishing fifth in the Group 3 Breeders Crown 2YO Silver Trot behind Revelstoke when driven by Bellman and 12th in the Group 1 Vicbred Super Series behind Ebony's Avenger, driven by John Caldow. "I really think she's come a long way since those runs," Morrissey said. "I'll see how she pulls up after Saturday night as to whether I give her another start, but she is on the brink of another spell. "There might be one more race and then she'll go out for a spell, but we will certainly have a look at the bigger races later in the year. She reserved plenty of praise for Bellman, who has driven the filly in 14 of her 17 career starts and was rewarded with his first win on her following two previous placings. "He is an awesome driver and has had plenty to do with her from a very early age," she said. "He would come across and drive her at the Maryborough trials and he has a very high opinion of her. "He's always said she's a very special horse, more so than myself. I was losing confidence in her abilities after doing so many things wrong. "Certainly Michael has never lost faith in her and he was right on the money now she's come out and won a Group 2 early in career." Morrissey said the career of stable favourite Lion Heart was up in the air following a couple of heart fibrillations. Read more: Lion Heart shows plenty of ticker in overdue maiden win The seven-year-old gelding has not raced since November after it was recommended he be given four months off. Morrissey has the son of Danny Bouchea registered with the HRV HERO retirement program, but until he is accepted, said she was 'sitting on the fence' re a possible return to racing. "I haven't decided yet, but I'm thinking I will retire him," she said. Read more: Luke's getting it done in harness racing Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j98Hh85wiUB5yeTBh2fLTR/d26891c9-b36a-4e4b-9f70-ab79435eb0d2.jpg/r0_203_2200_1446_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg