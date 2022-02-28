news, local-news, news, police, crime, loddon, wedderburn, stolen

Loddon Police are searching for those responsible for taking goods from a property near Wedderburn earlier this month. It is believed five rolls of 1800mm fencing netting was removed from a property on the Calder Highway between January 18 and 19. MORE CRIME NEWS: Bendigo Police look for missing boy, Lucas Police are also looking for for a backpack that was taken after being left at the Hard Hill Tourist Reserve near Wedderburn between these dates. The bag contained personal items with the owner hoping for it's return. Any information can be directed to Loddon Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

