Bendigo Pro Tour main draw prepares to serve into action on Tuesday

With majority of the qualifying matches now complete the main draw for the Bendigo Pro Tour men's and women's events is underway on Tuesday. Despite late weather interrupted matches on Monday, players were in action vying for a main draw spot. Men's number one seed Calum Puttergill defeated fellow Australian Cade Birrell 6-2, 6-0. Number two seed Omar Jasika (AUS) had a challenging first set against Corey Gaal (AUS) but managed to triumph 7-6 before he went onto to win the second set 6-2. Sport news: Third seed Chanchai Sookton-Eng and Ken Cavrak (AUS) went down to the wire 5-7, 6-3, 10-6 - with the Australian taking the win. Mitchell Harper had a well-deserved 7-6, 6-3 win over David Hough. Australian Lawrence Bataljin and Tai Sach also had a well-fought three set battle - however, Bataljin would go on to seal the third set for victory, 7-3, 3-6,13-11. At the time of publication, matches between Tomislav Edward Papac v Arjun Mehrotra and Jayden Court v Patrick Fitzgerald had been paused due to weather delays. Women's number one seed Momoko Kobori (JPN) had no problems against Alana Parnaby (AUS) winning in straight sets 6-4, 6-2. Number two seed Abbie Myers (AUS) had a shock loss against Catherine Aulia (AUS) who won 6-3, 3-6, 10-7. Number four seed Olivia Tjandramulia (AUS) had a straightforward 6-4, 7-5 win over Gabriella Da Silva Fick (AUS). Regional Victorian and number five seed Zoe Hives retired from her match against Ji Jee Choi after she won the first set 6-3 but was unable to finish the match when the scores were tied at 2-2 in the second set. Hiroko Kuwata (JPN) defeated Alicia Smith (AUS) 6-3, 6-2. Dutch number eight seed Merel Hoedt defeated Isabella Kruger (RSA) without any problems 6-4, 6-0. Sport news: Number nine seed Sowjanya Bavisetti (IND) defeated third seed Rutuja Bhosale in straight sets 7-5, 7-5. The main draw commences on Tuesday which will see number one seed South Korean Suejong Jang, Anna Rodionoiva (2) (AUS) and Asia Muhmmad (3) (USA) in action. In the men's competition Akira Santillan (1) (AUS), Andrew Harris (2) (AUS) and Ukranian Eric Vanshelboim (7) are among some of the players in action. *Some R1 opponents were yet to be announced at time of publication* This week is the first of two weeks of international tennis in Bendigo.

