Group 3 glory for Daniel Pell, Love The City

TOOLLEEN-trained Love The City helped herself to an early birthday present with an impressive win in the Group 3 Country Championship Final on Australian Cup night at The Meadows. The daughter of Fernando Bale and Subconscious, trained by Daniel Pell, notched up her fourth win from 11 starts by winning the $25,000 to the winner final on a massive night of Group racing. Love The City officially turns two years old on Tuesday. Pell, who has enjoyed another fine start to the racing season, branded Saturday night's win by his emerging bitch as a huge thrill. "She had it tough, she had to work her way through the field and run them down. It was a huge run," he said. "I thought she was a good each-way chance, but you never think you are a moral in races like that. That would be silly. "Things can go wrong in races, you blink and all of a sudden its all over." Third in the race was Paddy's Marvel for Junortoun trainer Mark Morrissey, ensuring Bendigo region-trained dogs filled two of the top three placings. The Group 3 feature carried prizemoney of $3500 for third place. A good night on Saturday for Pell included a second in the $25,000 to the winner GRV VicBred Maiden Final with Red Reactor. Love The City, who is owned by Pell and his mother Bev, continued her affinity for The Meadows track. She has won twice and finished second on two other occasions at the venue in four starts. The newly-crowned Group 3-winner will be back at The Meadows on Wednesday, attempting to qualify for another final in a heat of the GRV VicBred Series. She will exit from box four in heat three, with Pell confident she can back up solidly from Saturday's outstanding feature race win. "There are 10 days from the heats to the finals, so hopefully she can get through," he said. "She's a tough little thing and should be fine. "There are three heats and the first three (in each heat) go through to the final, so barring anything going wrong, she should qualify for the final." Her Group 3 win boosted Love The City's overall record to four wins from 11 starts and four seconds for earnings of $36,040. Pell also has Rasputia in action at The Meadows on Wednesday. The recently-turned three-year-old is also backing up from a Saturday night final. Contesting the $300,000 to the winner Group 1 Australian Cup Final (525m) on Saturday, Orlando, for Bagshot trainer Lee Moore, finished sixth behind the Andrea Dailly-trained winner Lala Kiwi. Dailly-trained greyhounds filled four of the top five placings in the race, including third (Gypsy Bun), fourth (Daph's Ascend) and fifth (Zippy Tessla). Orlando, a winner of 11 of 25 starts for earnings of $41,400, qualified for the final with an exciting heat win the previous weekend. Read more: Lee Moore and Orlando primed to tackle big guns in $300K Group 1 Australian Cup Read more: Bendigo trainers chasing Group race glory on Australian Cup night Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

