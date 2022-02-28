news, local-news,

5pm The CFA has issued a community information message for Kyneton residents regarding the bushfire near the Calder Freeway. The message said there is no immediate threat as the fire is now under control, however traffic was down to one lane on the freeway heading towards Bendigo. MORE NEWS: Bendigo council wants feedback on ways to drive car crash numbers to zero Smoke and fire may be visible to nearby motorists and communities. Drivers are being asked to slow down for smoke and make way for firefighting vehicles. Earlier POLICE are controlling traffic on the Calder Freeway after a grassfire was sparked this afternoon near Kyneton. Some lanes are understood to have just reopened after the fire was brought under control but others remain closed and motorists should anticipate delays due to traffic diversions. Twelve fire crews are either at or heading to the scene, including a helicopter team. MORE NEWS: Man assaulted during attempted robbery in Bendigo Crews were called to the scene after reports of the fire at about 3.30pm. The fire is taking place in the Wedge Street and George Street area, close to the freeway and Kyneton Racecourse. More to come.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/edce27d1-d58f-4bfb-b90d-2455319442e3.jpg/r0_220_4928_3004_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg