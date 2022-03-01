Thunderstorms no longer occurring in central Victoria

news, local-news, news, storm, kerang, mallee, wimmera, bureau of meteorology, bendigo, central victoria

Tuesday, 6.30am The Bureau of Meteorology has updated its warning and says severe thunderstorms are no longer occurring in Victoria. The immediate threat of severe thunderstorms has passed, but the situation will continue to be monitored and further warnings will be issued if necessary. 7.25pm Severe thunderstorms continue to develop in a humid airmass through Victoria and have now moved to central Victoria. Storms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Horsham, Stawell, Bendigo, Maryborough, Castlemaine and Corryong. Wild weather is no longer occurring in the Mallee district and the warning for this district is cancelled. Gelantipy recorded 31.6mm in the 30 minutes to 7:00pm. 5.15pm The Bureau of Meteorology has updated its warning to include Echuca. Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours in the Wimmera and parts of the Mallee and northern country districts. They said thunderstorms are also forming across central and eastern parts. Locations which may be affected include Swan Hill, Rainbow, Kerang, Horsham, Warracknabeal and Echuca. The next warning is due to be issued by 8.10 pm. Earlier Severe thunderstorms are continuing in north-western parts of the state in a humid airmass supported by an upper cut-off low over South Australia. The Bureau of Meteorology has said severe thunderstorms would likely produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and damaging winds in the Wimmera and Mallee areas over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Kerang, Mildura, Ouyen, Swan Hill, Walpeup and Warracknabeal. The State Emergency Service advises that people should: The next warning is due to be issued by 5.45pm.

