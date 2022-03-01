Thunderstorms no longer occurring in central Victoria
Tuesday, 6.30am
The Bureau of Meteorology has updated its warning and says severe thunderstorms are no longer occurring in Victoria.
The immediate threat of severe thunderstorms has passed, but the situation will continue to be monitored and further warnings will be issued if necessary.
7.25pm
Severe thunderstorms continue to develop in a humid airmass through Victoria and have now moved to central Victoria.
Storms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.
Locations which may be affected include Horsham, Stawell, Bendigo, Maryborough, Castlemaine and Corryong.
Wild weather is no longer occurring in the Mallee district and the warning for this district is cancelled.
Gelantipy recorded 31.6mm in the 30 minutes to 7:00pm.
5.15pm
The Bureau of Meteorology has updated its warning to include Echuca.
Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours in the Wimmera and parts of the Mallee and northern country districts.
They said thunderstorms are also forming across central and eastern parts.
Locations which may be affected include Swan Hill, Rainbow, Kerang, Horsham, Warracknabeal and Echuca.
The next warning is due to be issued by 8.10 pm.
Earlier
Severe thunderstorms are continuing in north-western parts of the state in a humid airmass supported by an upper cut-off low over South Australia.
The Bureau of Meteorology has said severe thunderstorms would likely produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and damaging winds in the Wimmera and Mallee areas over the next several hours.
Locations which may be affected include Kerang, Mildura, Ouyen, Swan Hill, Walpeup and Warracknabeal.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
- If driving conditions are dangerous, safely pull over away from trees, drains, low-lying areas and floodwater. Avoid travel if possible.
- Stay safe by avoiding dangerous hazards, such as floodwater, mud, debris, damaged roads and fallen trees.
- Be aware - heat, fire or recent storms may make trees unstable and more likely to fall when it's windy or wet.
- Check that loose items, such as outdoor settings, umbrellas and trampolines are safely secured. Move vehicles under cover or away from trees.
- Stay indoors and away from windows.
- If outdoors, move to a safe place indoors. Stay away from trees, drains, gutters, creeks and waterways.
- Stay away from fallen powerlines - always assume they are live.
- Be aware that in fire affected areas, rainfall run-off into waterways may contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks. Heavy rainfall may also increase the potential for landslides and debris across roads.
- Stay informed: Monitor weather warnings, forecasts and river levels at the Bureau of Meteorology website, and warnings through VicEmergency website/app/hotline.
The next warning is due to be issued by 5.45pm.
