The transformation of the Castlemaine Goods Shed into a creative and community hub is a step closer with the appointment of architects Cumulus to design the next stage of the redevelopment. Built in the late 19th century to store goods awaiting transport on the Bendigo rail line, the shed was taken over by the Castlemaine State Festival in 2016 as part of a plan to revitalise and open it up to the region's bustling community of artists and creatives. This next stage of the project will create flexible spaces for exhibitions, performance, events and creative activities. MORE NEWS: Teen injured and taken to hospital in house fire in North Bendigo "Castlemaine State Festival is excited to be working with Cumulus and Root Partnerships on the second stage of development of the Castlemaine Goods Shed," festival chair Dennis Goldner said. "With the support of the Victorian Government, this project will create an amazing asset for the community and will be a magnet for visitors." Member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards was at the Goods Shed on Monday to announce the design team for the $6 million second stage of the project, which is backed by the state government. "The transformation of Castlemaine Goods Shed into a new creative and community space is a boon for the region," she said. "The appointment of the design team for the next stage of works brings Castlemaine one step closer to having access to a comprehensive, purpose-built creative hub - I look forward to the project going full steam ahead from here." OTHER STORIES: Cumulus has a wealth of experience working with communities to deliver significant cultural and heritage projects, including the Cradle Mountain Visitors Centre and Pumphouse Point in Tasmania as well as design work for the City of Greater Bendigo and Arts Centre Melbourne. The announcement of Cumulus as project architects follows the late-2021 appointment of Root Partnerships as project managers of the Goods Shed transformation project. Root Partnerships has delivered major projects including the renewal of the ACMI at Federation Square, the Australian Sports Museum at the MCG, and the Carriageworks arts and community precinct in Redfern, Sydney. Stage one of the Goods Shed redevelopment was completed in 2020 and included the creation of office space, meeting rooms, a co-working area and a creative space that is available for hire to creative and community groups. Design work will now commence on stage two, with construction on the project expected to be complete in late 2023. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

