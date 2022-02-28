BDCA juniors impress with bat and ball
Three half-centuries were scored in the latest round of Bendigo junior cricket.
The highest individual score of the weekend came from the bat of Marong under-14B batter Anthony Gray.
The opener blasted 64 not out off 43 balls in his side's win over Strathdale-Maristians.
In the under-16A division, Strathfieldsaye's Daniel Butler made a fine 55 not out off 38 balls in the Jets' win over Golden Square.
Eaglehawk's Harvey White made a well-compiled 50 not out off 45 balls to help the Borough defeat Strathdale-Maristians.
Maiden Gully's Liam Budge had a brilliant all-round performance on Saturday.
Budge took 3-0 with the ball and made 25 not out with the bat.
BDCA junior highlights from the weekend:
UNDER-16A
Strathfieldsaye 7-154 (Butler 55*, McDonald 23*; Ross 2-11, Ajmain 2-15) def Golden Square 8-119 (Bowles 44, Ajmain 25, Ross 24; Bell 3-16).
Huntly North Epsom 5-178 (Wilson 47, Wilson 44*, Gilchrist 27, Burrill-Grinton 24; Cail 2-9) def Bendigo United 3-164 (Hay 44*, Austin 39*, Bassett 25).
Strathdale-Maristians Suns 8-101 (Grant 28, Magee 24*, Rossi 20*; Cain 3-7, Brown 2-5) def Kangaroo Flat 5-97 (Orton 26*, Cain 20*).
Eaglehawk 5-149 (White 50*, T. Taylor 42*, Trew 26*; Barker 2-8) def Strathdale-Maristians 1-82 (Daniels 31*).
UNDER-16B
Strathfieldsaye Jets 5-138 (Dennis 30*, Bolton 23*; Mathew 2-4, O. McMurray 2-11) def White Hills 6-116 (O'Brien 33*, Webb 26*; Bassett 3-19, Beamish 2-15).
Sandhurst 3-100 (Van der hagen 34) def Maiden Gully Marong Marist 4-99 (Thakar 2-4).
UNDER-14A
Maiden Gully 7-139 (Budge 25*; Travaglia 2-3) def Bendigo United Redbacks 43 (Budge 3-0, McDonald 2-2, McKenzie 2-3).
Strathfieldsaye Yellow 7-99 (DeAraugo 25*; Elliott 2-7) def Strathdale Maristians Blue 8-69 (Harrop 3-8).
Strathfieldsaye Blue 4-151 (Yates 34, Armstrong 26*; Rees 3-14, Nicholas 2-4) def Strathdale-Maristians Orange 50 (Armstrong 2-2, Sherwell 2-5).
Eaglehawk 1-130 (Pettersen 22*) def Golden Square 8-122 (Burgess 29*; Pettersen 2-4, Martin 2-7).
Strathdale-Maristians Suns 7-155 (Fletcher 28*, Eddy 24*, Ritchie 21*, Ritchie 20; Borg 2-16) def Kangaroo Flat 9-51 (Smith 20; McCann 2-1).
Bendigo United 7-173 (McNamara 32*, Austin 31*, Willits 29*; Ross 3-16) def Bendigo 78 (Cooney 2-10, Bassett 2-20).
UNDER-14B
White Hills 6-99 (Shelton 37*) def Huntly North Epsom 9-91 (Whyte 22, Wheelhouse 21; O'Connell 3-5, Shelton 2-10).
Strathfieldsaye 8-142 (Grieve 44*; Bissett 2-16) def Maiden Gully 104 (Lindsay 30; Mannes 2-5, Horan 2-13).
Marong 7-161 (Gray 64*, Rowe 23) def Strathdale-Maristians 9-62 (A. Wells 3-2).
UNDER-12A
Bendigo United 8-133 (Westley 35, Macumber 22*; McMurray 3-18, Byrne 2-17) def Strathdale-Maristians Blue 4-127 (Byrne 20*).
Strathfieldsaye Yellow 4-166 (Moss 40*, McIntosh 31*, Storer 22*) def Golden Square 8-79 (McIntosh 2-8).
Strathdale-Maristians Suns 2-123 (White 23*) def Strathfieldsaye Blue 5-85 (White 3-9).
Eaglehawk 4-130 (Murphy 25*) def Kangaroo Flat Green 2-50.
Maiden Gully 6-118 (Clayton 38*, Berry 22*; Scullie 2-8) def Kangaroo Flat Gold 5-74 (McKay 27*; Cavalier 3-11).
UNDER-12B
Strathdale Maristians 7-79 (dec) (Lange 2-10) def Maiden Gully 8-57 (Willits 2-1, Ely 2-6).
White Hills 7-108 (Sawyer 25; Adcock 3-6) def Sandhurst 4-105.
