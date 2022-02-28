Breakthrough beckons for Extreme Emotion; Surin Beach Fliedner's best hope

news, local-news, Bendigo, Fliedner, Hann, Extreme, Emotion, Luna, Cat, Castlereagh

HEAVILY backed at her debut on Bendigo Cup day last year and again a fortnight later on her home track, the Kym Hann-trained Extreme Emotion gets the ideal chance to break her maiden at Bendigo on Tuesday. The nicely-bred three-year-old filly has two solid placings to her credit from two starts and will again be at short odds at $2.10 in the early TAB market. Hann, who is enjoying a good 2021-22 season with 10 wins to date, including three at metropolitan level, hopes the breakthrough he's been craving with the daughter of Extreme Choice and Aura D'Oro arrives on Tuesday. "She has been close twice now, but this does look like a very nice race for her," he said. "She shows plenty at home, she just needs to put it all together on race day and hopefully we can see it. "It's absolutely winnable. You don't know about the first starter of Hayes' (Sheer Class, who is by the same sire as Nature Strip), that's always a bit of an unknown. "They'll go pretty quick, there's a few there that have got speed. "But she hopefully should be able to slot in behind them and have the last crack." A solid form reference, Extreme Emotion was beaten by only .2-lengths at her last start at Bendigo in November by Luna Cat, who subsequently went on to win at Moonee Valley in December before being placed in her next two starts in the city. Among her rivals will be the fellow Bendigo-trained filly Super Aurora ($7.50) from the Brent Stanley stable. The Super One/Arctic Light filly raced without luck last preparation, has a pair of placings from two recent jump-outs to her name and is capable of sharp improvement. An early $6 chance for Kyneton trainer Liam Howley, Champinksy showed plenty of early pace before being overrun late first-up at Pakenham on February 17 and has since won a jump-out over 1000m in a sign the four-year-old should be thereabouts in a small, but open field. Elsewhere on the eight-race program, Bendigo trainer Shane Fliedner is optimistic about the chances of Surin Beach in the benchmark 64 over 1600m. The four-year-old gelding is coming off a sound fifth at Sandown on February 16 when he finished four-lengths from the winner Castlereagh Kid. The merit of that performance was bolstered on Saturday after the Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott-trained Castlereagh Kid went on to win the Group 2 Autumn Classic (1800m) at Caulfield. Fliedner, who also has Air Defence and Incorporation lining up at Bendigo, declared Surin Beach as the best of his hopes. "Air Defence is first-up, has drawn 13 and has a lot of weight, so that kind of rules him out and the two-year-old filly (Incorporation) is probably in need of another run and needs bit more education," he said. "She's a nice filly, but just not quite ready. "Surin Beach is around the mark and he generally runs well at Bendigo, so we'll give him a pass mark. "His last run wasn't too bad. He didn't get the right run in the race and did a little bit of work sooner than he normally does and peaked on his run. "To only get beaten four-lengths by a horse who won a Group 2 on Saturday reads pretty well. "He does know how to get beat sometimes, but he does go well at Bendigo." Surin Beach, to be ridden by Damien Thornton, has a win and three placings from seven starts on his home track. Fliedner is hoping for a solid first-up run by his $200,000 VOBIS Gold Reef (1600m) winner from last year Air Defence, who is returning from a 22-week spell. The four-year-old gelding shapes as an Echuca Cup candidate for Fliedner, who won the race last year with his stable star Hi Stranger. "It's in a fortnight's time. Air Defence is no Hi Stranger, but you never know in these races," he said. A small representation of Bendigo-trained horses on Tuesday includes one apiece for Erin Maher, Keith Hall and Josh Julius, who has Moonshine Fly in the 1500m maiden coming off a long spell, but with a pair of wins from three recent jump-outs. The first race on Tuesday is at 1.30pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j98Hh85wiUB5yeTBh2fLTR/45864cb9-2e81-4bd2-9551-b870cf3029b6.JPG/r0_53_2446_1435_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg