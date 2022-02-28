news, local-news, news, water, gmw, customers, autumn, irregation

Goulburn-Murray Water is encouraging customers to plan ahead for their autumn irrigation needs. The demand for irrigation water use during autumn is expected to be extremely high if conditions remain dry, combined with relatively full storages. GMW Water Delivery Services general manager Warren Blyth said it was important for customers to be ready for any changes to the system as high demand on water may cause congestion on some channels. MORE NEWS: Man assaulted during attempted robbery in Bendigo "The more notice provided for irrigation orders, the greater the chance customers have to secure the requested delivery time and flow rate," he said. "Orders can be placed up to a maximum of 10 days in advance. If you are on the Interactive Voice Response system for ordering water, your orders need to be confirmed and authorised by planners at GMW." As a requirement of the GMW Customer Charter, orders should be placed by using the GMW ordering system WaterLINE. "This will ensure that water is debited against the correct allocation account while allowing us to communicate with you, and keep an eye on the water demands in certain channels, areas and regions," Mr Blyth said. MORE STORIES: "If demand for water does not exceed our channel delivery capacity, there will be no change to order scheduling. However, if the demand excessively exceeds the channel capacity, there may be a need to share the available capacity." Mr Blyth said GMW was also working with customers to maintain the channel network to a high standard to prepare for any increase in water delivery in the pre-autumn period. "Sometimes we have to undertake maintenance works on the channel systems that supply our irrigation districts," he said. "This includes the treatment of submerged aquatic weeds along various channels across irrigation districts to ensure a more consistent water supply to customers. We'll advise you when we're doing these works and we'll keep interruptions to a minimum. MORE NEWS: Central Victorian pair arrested after evading police in Hoppers Crossing "To ensure we're working as closely as possible with our customers to manage their water needs, we encourage them to contact their planner to discuss their autumn irrigation needs." Customers are also reminded to know their water entitlement rules and are encouraged to visit the Victorian Water Register website at waterregister.vic.gov.au for information. To access WaterLINE, go to g-mwater.com.au/waterline or phone 1300 469 469. For more information or to contact your planner, phone GMW's Customer Service Centre on 1800 013 357 or email reception@gmwater.com.au

