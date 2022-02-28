BDCA women's semi-finalists to be decided in final round

sport, cricket, cricket, BDCA, women, Bendigo

Sandhurst, Golden Square, Kangaroo Flat, Bendigo Goers and Bendigo remain in the hunt to win the BDCA women's cricket premiership. With one home and away round remaining, Sandhurst will finish on top, but the places second to fourth remain undecided. Golden Square and Kangaroo Flat fill second and third and they play each other in the final round. The loser of that match will miss the finals if fourth-placed Bendigo Goers defeat bottom side Strathfieldsaye and fifth-placed Bendigo defeats ninth-placed Strathdale-Maristians Blue. Kangaroo Flat's bowlers ensured the Roos stayed in the hunt for the finals with a brilliant performance in the last round win over California Gully in round 11 action on Sunday. The Roos looked in trouble when they were bowled out for 99. California Gully's Jasmine Burzacott took a career-best 5-21 to put the Roos on the back foot. Skipper Sarah Perry made a crucial 44 for the Roos. Read more: Weekend BDCA wrap Read more: Bendigo City claims big scalp In reply, California Gully made a solid start to be 0-20, but Kangaroo Flat duo Shasta Maher and Jess Potter changed the momentum of the game in quick time. The Cobras lost 4-2 in the blink of an eye and were eventually bowled out for 52. Potter took 4-10 off five overs, while Maher claimed 3-19 to lead the Roos to victory. Golden Square soared into second spot on the back of a dominant win over Strathfieldsaye. Square restricted the Jets to 6-66 from 25 overs, with Sarah Mannes (2-4) and Megan Baird (2-5) the pick of the bowlers. Mannes made light work of the run chase by belting nine boundaries in 47 not out off just 20 balls. Square didn't lose a wicket and needed just 5.5 overs to reach 0-67. Bendigo Goers are in the box seat to play finals after defeating Strathdale-Maristians Blue via a forfeit. Bendigo kept its final hopes alive by defeating West Bendigo. Bendigo restricted West Bendigo to 4-85 off 25 overs, with Stephanie Demeo taking 2-9. West Bendigo youngster Sophie O'Connell top-scored with an impressive 31 not out. An aggressive Bendigo lost six wickets in a run chase that took 14 overs. Letesha Bawden (29) and Allia James (21 not out) did the damage with the bat. O'Connell (2-14) and Arielle Glatte (2-18) bowled well for the Redbacks. Sandhurst is one win away from completing a perfect home and away season after it defeated Strathdale-Maristians. The Dragons overcame a slow start to make 6-155, thanks to Maree Pearce (52 not out), Kate Shallard (40) and Amanda O'Neill (24). Meg O'Callaghan (3-19) gave the Sandhurst batters plenty to think about. O'Callaghan capped a fine all-round game by making 21 in the Suns' score of 87. Shallard (2-9) and O'Neill (2-13) were the most successful bowlers for the Dragons. Sandhurst 66 Golden Square 39 Kangaroo flat 39 Bendigo Goers 39 Bendigo 36 California Gully 30 West Bendigo 30 Strathdale-Maristians 27 Strathdale-Maristians Blue 15 Strathfieldsaye 9 Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shjDWP57NvFsN4SYJTNkJk/bf0ed493-d92c-4660-878c-f05ac044adb7.jpg/r0_72_1423_876_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg