Bendigo Police search for missing teen, Madison

BENDIGO Police are appealing for public assistance to located missing teen, Madison. The 14-year-old was last seen in California Gully on Saturday, February 26. More news: Police have released an image of Madison in hope that someone recognises her. Anyone with information, contact Bendigo Police Station on (03) 5448 1300.

