Bendigo Police search for missing teen, Madison
Local News
BENDIGO Police are appealing for public assistance to located missing teen, Madison.
The 14-year-old was last seen in California Gully on Saturday, February 26.
Police have released an image of Madison in hope that someone recognises her.
Anyone with information, contact Bendigo Police Station on (03) 5448 1300.
