Bendigo City FC under-16s put on performance of the season against Avondale FC

Bendigo City FC's under-16 squad pulled of their best performance so far of the 2022 NPL grading season. On Sunday City FC hosted powerhouse club Avondale FC with the under-16s securing an impressive 3-1 victory. City FC technical director Nathan Claridge said it was one of the most outstanding performances he'd seen during his time at the club. "Avondale's under-16s would easily one of the top-three within Victoria and for our boys to take it to them shows that we are capable of securing big wins when it all comes together," Claridge said. City put the pressure on Avondale early on with a goal from Jasper Williams (9) and another only a few minutes later by Elliot Forsyth to take a 2-1 lead at half-time. City maintained control during the second-half by denying their opponent any more goals. Williams (71) then found the back of the net in the final minutes to lock in the victory. Another highlight match from the round four series against Avondale was the club's under-14 team drawing 2-2. "They had been struggling in earlier rounds adjusting to a full pitch - but to now back up last week's win with another against Avondale is a result that's made the entire club incredibly proud. "They've had their challenges but are starting to show all of their hardwork is paying off." The under-15s had a challenging game and were down 0-1 at half-time. Avondale then applied plenty of scoring pressure in the second-half to take the game 1-5. Under-18s also had a testing match to go down scoreless 0-8 to Avondale who had control of the game from the the get-go. Claridge said overall Avondale was regarded as one of the best clubs in Victoria. "They really are a mega club within the football community with a strong history and really are the benchmark within a lot of areas," he said. "We at City have a great working relationship and respect for them." Now that four rounds have now been completed within the NPL junior grading stage, Claridge said the club was had found its momentum for the rest of the year. "We're content with our progression and we know that we're heading in the right direction," he said. "With the rhythm we have we're confident we will start seeing even stronger results in the coming weeks."

