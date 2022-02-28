Police appeal for help to locate Casey McRae, wanted on warrant

news, local-news,

VICTORIA Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate Casey McRae. The 39-year-old is wanted on warrant after failing to surrender into custody for trespass and unlawful assault offences. More crime news: Central Victorian pair arrested after evading police in Hoppers Crossing McRae is known to frequent the Maryborough, Geelong and Bacchus Marsh areas. Investigators have released an image of McRae in the hope someone may have information on his current whereabouts. More crime news: Apparent bike shop break-in, offenders on the run as police investigate McRae is Caucasian in appearance, approximately 180cm tall, thin build, with short brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who sights McRae, or has information about his whereabouts, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124552816/31a9b22a-91b7-475d-a11d-90c554012df4.png/r39_0_1041_566_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg