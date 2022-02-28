news, local-news,

Greater Bendigo residents can lend a helping hand at six local sites across the region on Clean Up Australia Day. Clean Up Australia Day sites will be located in Axedale, Long Gully Creek, Lake Eppalock, Huntly and two on the Bendigo Creek in Kangaroo Flat and White Hills. Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf said Clean Up Australia Day continued to be an important community event in Greater Bendigo. "I encourage everyone to help clean up our beautiful landscape and creeks, better yet, let's make sure rubbish doesn't end up there in the first place," she said. "Clean Up Australia Day is a simple and powerful way to contribute to your local community and environment, so why not roll up your sleeves and get involved." Clean Up Australia Day sites include: Further information and details about time, meeting points and location of all public sites is available from www.cleanupaustraliaday.org.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124552816/75bbf19a-9d99-49b9-bd05-6338bba89c8b.jpg/r0_51_1020_627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg