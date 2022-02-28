How Bendigo locals can help the environment on Clean Up Australia Day
Greater Bendigo residents can lend a helping hand at six local sites across the region on Clean Up Australia Day.
Clean Up Australia Day sites will be located in Axedale, Long Gully Creek, Lake Eppalock, Huntly and two on the Bendigo Creek in Kangaroo Flat and White Hills.
Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf said Clean Up Australia Day continued to be an important community event in Greater Bendigo.
"I encourage everyone to help clean up our beautiful landscape and creeks, better yet, let's make sure rubbish doesn't end up there in the first place," she said.
"Clean Up Australia Day is a simple and powerful way to contribute to your local community and environment, so why not roll up your sleeves and get involved."
Clean Up Australia Day sites include:
- Bendigo Creek, White Hills (Saturday March 5, 10:30 am - 1 pm). Meet at the Poppet Head adjacent to Holdsworth Rd, White Hills
- Bendigo Creek, Kangaroo Flat (Sunday March 6, 6 am - 4 pm). Meet in the creek reserve opposite 3 Carpenter St, Kangaroo Flat
- Long Gully Creek, North Bendigo (Sunday March 6, 10 am - 12 pm). Meet in the creek reserve, opposite 1 Redgum Ct, North Bendigo
- Huntly Bushland (Sunday March 6, 9 am - 11 am). Meet at corner of East Road and Gungurru Road
- Randell's Cove, Lake Eppalock (Sunday March 6, 9 am - 10:30 am). Meet at Kimbolton Kiosk, before moving onto Strathfieldsaye Rd.
- Axedale River Reserve (Sunday March 6, 9:30 am - 12 pm). Meet at the river reserve near the Platypus Compass
Further information and details about time, meeting points and location of all public sites is available from www.cleanupaustraliaday.org.au
